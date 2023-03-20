Mass Funeral for Palestinian Martyrs in Jenin after Brutal Israel Raid

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 17, 2023

Funeral of 4 Palestinian martyrs in Jenin (March 16, 2023).

Palestinians bid farewell to four martyrs who fell after Israeli occupation forces raided Jenin on Thursday.

Mass funeral were held in Jenin, hours after the attack that claimed the life of four Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy.

Among the martyrs were Nidal Hazem, a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement’s Al-Quds Brigades and and Youssef Shreim, a member of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades.

Another 20 Palestinians were wounded by gunfire, four of them seriously.

Thursday’s raid saw special forces from the Israeli occupation military along with the Shin Bet security service and Border Police enter the city center in the middle of the day.

A witness said the attack started after occupation forces arrived in two cars and stopped in the middle of a street.

Media coverage: "The moment when the Israeli special force fled Jenin after carrying out today's assassination attack that claimed the life of four Palestinians, including a 16-year-old boy." pic.twitter.com/57k9UacVHm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 16, 2023

Following the raid, Palestinian resistance movements warned the Israeli enemy that the blood of the martyrs won’t go in vain, vowing that the Palestinian people will go ahead with all forms of resistance against the occupation.

Israeli raids in the West Bank have become increasingly deadly since the start of the year, with occupation forces brutally attacking the Palestinian cities and towns, causing high number of casualties.

The number of Palestinians martyred since the start of 2023 has surpassed 80, Palestinian media reported.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

