Palestinian Operations Kill Israeli, Injure 2

March 20, 2023

Israeli vehicle comes under fire near Huwara (Sunday, March 19, 2023).

An Israeli was killed and two others were wounded in two operations in the occupied territories and the West Bank on Sunday.

A shooting took place near Huwara, south of Nablus, in the West Bank, injuring two Israelis.

Israeli media reported that an Israeli vehicle came under fire on the main street in Huwara.

Two Israelis were wounded, one of them seriously, Ynet reported, adding that the attacker initially managed to flee the scene of the shooting.

Regarding the details of the operation, Walla’s Amir Bukhbut said that the attacker shot the Israeli settlers at point-blank range.

Israeli occupation forces then launched a manhunt that concluded with a shootout not far from the scene, where the attacker was arrested, according to i24NEWS.

The location of Sunday’s shooting is close to the site of Huwara operation which took place last month and killed two Zionists.

Earlier on Sunday morning, a Zionist settler was stabbed to death near an Israeli settlement in the Jordan Valley.

The Israeli occupation Army Radio reported that a settler was killed after being stabbed near the so-called Israeli settlement of Sapir in Wadi Araba (Arava).

Israeli occupation forces opened a probe into the incident, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

