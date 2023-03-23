Response to be swift if ‘Israel’ attacks anyone in Lebanon: Nasrallah

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

22 Mar 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah touches on numerous domestic, regional, and international issues, from the Israeli occupation to Palestine and Yemen.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah making a public address on March 22, 2023 (Al Mayadeen)

The incident that took place earlier in the month in Northern occupied Palestine caused confusion for the Israeli occupation, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Wednesday.

The Israeli occupation forces had revealed that they suspected that Hezbollah was behind the security incident in northern occupied Palestine, during which it is alleged that “someone infiltrated the northern borders and detonated an explosive device.”

The IOF described a “dangerous security incident” in northern occupied Palestine, and indicated that “the security issue was caused by a side bomb that was detonated on Route 65 at the Megiddo junction.”

In a speech delivered during the memorial ceremony for the deceased founder and chairman of Al-Qard Al-Hassan Foundation, Hussein Al-Shami, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that “Hezbollah’s silence regarding the incident is part of its strategies in the battle against Israel.”

“Let the Israelis investigate the incident, and when they have results, their findings will be built upon,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, explaining the resistance’s silence regarding the operation by underlying that Hezbollah was not obliged to comment on every incident.

Addressing Israeli Security Minister Yoav Gallant, Sayyed Nasrallah said, “Do whatever you want, you can attempt the impossible, and your threats will yield no results.”

“The Israelis were right in assuming that Hezbollah was behind the operation since they perceive it as not afraid of going to battle,” he explained.

“What the enemy is threatening could be the very reason for its demise,” the Hezbollah leader asserted. “The Resistance in Lebanon stands by its word, and any Israeli attacks on Lebanon, regardless of the location or figure, Lebanese or foreign, will be met with a swift and decisive response from the resistance, and this must be understood.”

“Waging war against Lebanon might lead to an all-out regional war, and this is something the Israelis are afraid of. The threats the Israelis are making might be the very thing that prevents this entity from making it into the 80-year mark.”

“The maritime borders issue proved that the enemy fears going to war with Lebanon, and their threats could be the root cause of their demise,” the Hezbollah chief said. “Israel is afflicted today and the entity never went through so much despair, frustration, and weakness […] The Israeli government is one of corrupt and extremist madmen.”

“The fools in the Israeli government are revealing the truth about the entity that others are trying to conceal, and when the enemy’s leadership is of this level of ineptitude, we must know that the end is near,” he said.

Fearing pivot eastward nonsensical

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that the rising USD rate in Lebanon was illogical, and the state is responsible for curbing scalping.

“The economic situation requires dialogue, but certain parties are rejecting this at a time when exchanging blame will yield no results,” the resistance leader explained. “The grey area between the Lebanese politicians is becoming very narrow, but there is no reason not to call for dialogue to discuss the economic and financial situation.”

Moreover, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that China was ready to offer a hand to Lebanon to get it out of its economic slump. “There is a consensus that improving the living conditions in Lebanon is linked to improving the economy, and China is ready to provide assistance in this regard.”

“The world is pivoting eastward, like Saudi Arabia, which invited the Chinese President to Riyadh and held conferences that no one held it accountable for,” the Hezbollah chief stressed. “Fearing Lebanese-Chinese collaboration is nonsensical, and such a decision requires political decisiveness and courage.”

Furthermore, he explained that there are various countries all over the world that are on the verge of collapse, with many of them risking collapse very soon, calling for the people to come together and help each other, especially in light of the holy month of Ramadan. “Hezbollah, using its full capabilities, is standing by the people, and that will always be its role.”

Touching on the election of a Lebanese President, Sayyed Nasrallah said developments were taking place at a slow pace; however, “efforts are still ongoing to elect a Lebanese President.”

Additionally, the resistance leader denied there being any appendage to the Saudi-Iranian agreement regarding Lebanon, Yemen, and other countries.

High hopes for Yemen solution

Talking about the latest developments in Yemen, Sayyed Nasrallah said that “as a result of the regional circumstances and the failure of the aggression on Yemen, there are high hopes for a solution.”

“What we heard about a prisoner swap deal in Yemen brings joy to every honorable heart,” he added.

“Since the first day of aggression on Yemen, we have stood beside the Yemeni people, and this is a stance that we take pride in,” the Hezbollah chief underlined. He further hoped for the situation to get better and culminate in the ending of the aggression and blockade on Yemen.

Iraqi resistance, Iran resilience undermined US in region

On the 20th anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq, Sayyed Nasrallah explained that the invasion of Iraq was a prelude to invading six other countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Iran, Somalia, and Libya.

“Iraq was liberated with the blessing of the valiant Iraqi resistance that was fighting the invaders and occupiers who came to stay in Iraq, but they left after 8 years after the Resistance exhausted the American occupation forces. It was not due to the efforts of the takfiris who sowed death in mosques.”

“The Iraqi resistance and Iran’s steadfastness are what led to the failure of the US project for the region,” noting that “the Iraqi people still have many challenges when it comes to confronting American influence.”

“The fate of the country is upheld”… Nasrallah: There is no justification for not calling for dialogue!

