Stink of Nuclear War: UK will Supply Ukraine Depleted Uranium Ammunition. Moscow: “As Dirty Bombs”

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 22, 2023

“Russia will be Forced to React” Putin Said

by Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

The race to escalate the war in Ukraine carried on by the NATO countries continues with constant provocations that seem made on purpose to unleash the First World Atomic War.

While the White House has already warned Kiev not to accept peace proposals from China after the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an even more dangerous announcement comes from the United Kingdom.

UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said on Tuesday that London would provide Ukraine with armor piercing shells for the Challenger 2 main battle tanks it has decided to send to Kiev, including depleted uranium ammunition.

Kremlin: “Collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component”

“Today it became known that the United Kingdom, through its deputy head of the ministry of defense, announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine, but also shells with depleted uranium,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that “it seems that the West really decided to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian, not in words, but in deed.”

https://www.gospanews.net/en/2023/03/18/with-hypersonic-missiles-russia-can-win-ukraine-soon-thats-why-putin-doesnt-use-them-but-icc-wants-to-arrest-him/embed/#?secret=QDhq7uJygy#?secret=pjKCH08Joy

The depleted uranium (DU) rounds in question are armour-piercing fin-stabilized discarding sabot (APFSDS) sub-calibre projectiles for the tanks’ 120mm-calibre rifled main guns. They are not compatible with the same 120mm guns on the German Leopard 2 tanks already supplied to Ukraine or the US M1 Abrams tanks promised for delivery in 2024, as they use more modern smoothbore guns.

DU is used in the dart-like projectiles due to its very high density — two-thirds heavier per cubic centimetre than lead — which increases armour penetration, as well as its pyrophoric property of igniting on impact.

“I would like to note in this regard that if all this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly – I mean that the Collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component,” Putin added.

His comments came after meetings with a delegation of high-level Chinese officials, including Chinese President Xi Jinping.

https://www.gospanews.net/en/2023/02/21/putin-suspends-nuclear-treaty-with-us-dangerous-escalation-after-biden-visit-in-kiev-due-to-weapons-lobby-wars-goals/embed/#?secret=4eFpAOgedu#?secret=LyIdDCqHFz

Later in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned the United Kingdom that there would be few red lines left uncrossed if it delivered on its promise to give Ukraine depleted uranium weapons.

“I can only say this: We are running out of red lines … Another line has been crossed and there are fewer and fewer of them left,” he told reporters in Moscow.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium refining process composed of uranium-238, which is not useful for generating nuclear chain reactions but which is extremely dense and used to make armor-piercing ammunition. However, it still possesses radioactive properties that can be very harmful to humans and is highly toxic, making it a dangerous weapon long after the engagement in which it was fired.

“Depleted Uranium Munitions would be as the Use of Dirty Bombs”

Supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium munitions for western military hardware would be regarded by Moscow as the use of “dirty bombs,” said Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control.

Speaking at a plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, Gavrilov cautioned “western sponsors of Kiev’s war machine” against encouraging “nuclear provocations and blackmail.”

https://www.gospanews.net/en/2023/02/22/risk-of-nuclear-armageddon-apocalyptic-forecasting-on-ukraine-war-by-president-of-italian-bishops-as-the-moscow-patriarch-did/embed/#?secret=SdqObBgmuV#?secret=vrHMeqzWgz

“We know that Leopard 2 tanks, as well as Bradley and Marder armored fighting vehicles, can use depleted uranium shells, which can contaminate terrain, just like it happened in Yugoslavia and Iraq,” he said. “If Kiev were to be supplied with such munitions for the use in western heavy military hardware, we would regard it as the use of ‘dirty nuclear bombs’ against Russia, with all the consequences that entails.”

Gavrilov also warned that Moscow will retaliate if the West were to supply Kiev with long-range weaponry to carry out strikes against Russian cities.

The Weapons which have been associated in Rare Forms of Cancer

Sites in Iraq and Yugoslavia which US forces used depleted uranium to attack have been associated with increases in birth defects and rare forms of cancer associated with exposure to radioactive materials, including depleted uranium and related radioactive isotopes.

DU ammunition was heavily used by US forces and their allies in the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Doctors have said the radioactive material — a by-product of spent nuclear fuel — left strewn around the country has caused horrific birth defects and increased rates of cancer.

https://www.gospanews.net/en/2023/02/25/weapons-lobby-9-norges-bank-dirty-affairs-of-war-among-stoltenberg-gates-nato-italy-oslo-business-on-leopard-tanks-for-ukraine/embed/#?secret=EMUpVRJo4C#?secret=y9ZATKrQ1b

A study published by the US federal National Institutes of Health in 2021 concluded that the evidence gathered “suggests possible associations between exposure to depleted uranium and adverse health outcomes among the Iraqi population.”

Serbian citizens have also sued NATO over its use of around 15 tonnes of DU munitions in its 1999 war on the Balkan republic in support of Kosovar separatist militants, but the US alliance has claimed it has legal immunity from litigation.

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio

© COPYRIGHT GOSPA NEWS

prohibition of reproduction without authorization

follow Gospa News on Telegram

MAIN SOURCES

SPUTNIK INTERNATIONAL – Putin: Russia Will be Forced to React if West Starts Using Weapons With Nuclear Components

THE INTEL DROP – Dirty Bombs: London to Hand Cancer Causing Depleted Uranium Ammo to Kiev With Challenger 2 Tanks

GOSPA NEWS – UKRAINE WAR

GOSPA NEWS – WEAPONS LOBBY DOSSIER

https://www.gospanews.net/en/2023/03/21/russian-investigative-committee-opens-criminal-case-against-icc-prosecutor-khan-who-hugged-zelensky-before-the-warrant-to-putin/embed/#?secret=PwilQHoYXD#?secret=qCQJu4ngAc

https://www.gospanews.net/en/2023/03/15/us-spy-drone-clash-in-black-sea-moscow-denied-any-contact-with-russian-interceptor/embed/#?secret=pwE2gw6Q3Z#?secret=yWjXny9tbW

https://www.gospanews.net/en/2022/12/22/nazi-hitlers-granny-convicted-at-97yo-kiev-neo-nazis-armed-by-biden-for-starwars-us-patriot-vs-russian-sarmat-zyrcon/embed/#?secret=3OOTc5hr7F#?secret=lis2KI5J4W

SOURCEGospa News

Fabio G. C. Carisio

Fabio is Director and Editor of Gospa News; a Christian Information Journal.

Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio, born on 24/2/1967 in Borgosesia, started working as a reporter when he was only 19 years old in the alpine area of Valsesia, Piedmont, his birth region in Italy. After studying literature and history at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan, he became director of the local newspaper Notizia Oggi Vercelli and specialized in judicial reporting.

For about 15 years he is a correspondent from Northern Italy for the Italian newspapers Libero and Il Giornale, also writing important revelations on the Ustica massacre, a report on Freemasonry and organized crime.

With independent investigations, he collaborates with Carabinieri and Guardia di Finanza in important investigations that conclude with the arrest of Camorra entrepreneurs or corrupt politicians.

In July 2018 he found the counter-information web media Gospa News focused on geopolitics, terrorism, Middle East, and military intelligence.

His articles were published on many international media and website as SouthFront, Reseau International, Sputnik Italia, United Nation Association Westminster, Global Research, Kolozeg and more…

His investigations was quoted also by The Gateway Pundit, Tasnim and others

He worked for many years for the magazine Art & Wine as an art critic and curator.

www.gospanews.net/

ATTENTION READERS

We See The World From All Sides and Want YOU To Be Fully Informed

In fact, intentional disinformation is a disgraceful scourge in media today. So to assuage any possible errant incorrect information posted herein, we strongly encourage you to seek corroboration from other non-VT sources before forming educated opinion. In addition, to get a clear comprehension of VT’s independent non-censored media, please read our Policies and Disclosures.

Due to the nature of uncensored content posted by VT’s fully independent international writers, VT cannot guarantee absolute validity. All content is owned by the author exclusively. Expressed opinions are NOT necessarily the views of VT, other authors, affiliates, advertisers, sponsors, partners, or technicians. Some content may be satirical in nature. All images are the full responsibility of the article author and NOT VT. About VT – Comment Policy

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |