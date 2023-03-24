US airstrikes target Syrian troops in Dayr al-Zawr; no Iranian killed

Posted on by fada1

Friday, 24 March 2023

US Joint Chiefs Chair Army General Mark Milley speaks with US forces in Syria during an illegal visit, at a US military base in Northeast Syria, March 4, 2023. (Photo by Reuters)

The US military has carried out multiple airstrikes in eastern Syria in another flagrant breach of Syria’s sovereignty, killing a number of Syrian military forces.

The US military earlier alleged that Iran-aligned groups carried out a drone attack on a US-occupied base in northeastern Syria. A US contractor was killed, another was injured, and five US troops were wounded in the attack.

“At the direction of President [Joe] Biden, I authorized US Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC),” Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said in the statement, issued late Thursday.

However, local sources pointed out that the target was not an Iran-aligned military post as the US military claimed, but rather a rural development center and a grain center in Hrabash neighborhood, near Dayr al-Zawr military airport.

Meanwhile, no Iranian was killed in the act of aggression.

A military source in Syria told Press TV that the resistance groups reserve their right to respond to the American attack and will take reciprocal action.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army launched an act of aggression with missiles that targeted Aleppo International Airport causing material damages.

Since March 2011, when Syria fell in the grip of foreign-backed militancy, the Syrian government has said that the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies aid Takfiri terrorist groups continue to wreak havoc in the country.

Iran’s military forces play an advisory role in Syria at the request of Damascus, unlike the American troops that are deployed to the Arab country without the Syrian government’s consent.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s rich mineral resources.

US and Israeli attacks have severe humanitarian repercussions for the people of Syria, who are currently facing a humanitarian crisis, and will only worsen their situation.

US and allies spreading misinformation on Syria

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that the US, France, the UK and Germany are still spreading misinformation and misleading world public opinion to escape their involvement in the war on Syria and imposing unilateral coercive measures for further suffering to the Syrian people.

Sabbagh, in a statement at UN Security council session on the humanitarian and political issues in Syria, said that the counterproductive policies by some member states prevented the security council dealing seriously with hundreds of letters addressed to the UN on aggression and violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Moreover, he said that Syria has always called for protecting and promoting human rights away from political considerations, still, they are politicized by others.

“The West keeps politicizing the humanitarian and development work along with imposing coercive measures on Syria, the issue that hindered securing items needed for searching and rescuing the earthquake victims,” Sabbagh said.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake and series of aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6.

Due to US sanctions and the Caesar Act, the Syrians had to suffer severe repercussions in the aftermath of the earthquake, amid lack of all sorts of logistical and humanitarian aid.

This comes at the time Iran and other countries said the international community should focus on removal of unilateral and inhumane Western sanctions in order to solve the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Syria more effectively.

