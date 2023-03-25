Iran warns of prompt response to any attack on bases set up at Syria’s request

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Saturday, 25 March 2023 4:00 PM [ Last Update: Saturday, 25 March 2023 4:12 PM ]

Smoke rises after a US-led airstrike in the Syrian town of Kobani on October 10, 2014. (File photo by Reuters)

An Iranian security official has warned that the Islamic Republic will give a prompt response to any pretext for an attack on bases inside Syria established at the Syrian government’s request for the purpose of fighting terrorism.

Keyvan Khosravi, spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), issued the warning on Saturday after American officials claimed that Iran has been involved in attacks on illegal US bases inside the Syrian territory.

According to Iran’s Arabic-language television news network al-Alam more than 20 rockets were reportedly fired on Saturday against two illegal bases belonging to American occupation forces in eastern Syria.

The television netwrok specified the targets as American outposts based near the al-Omar oilfield and the Koniko gas field in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr Province.

The attacks came in response to a strike carried out by US forces agianst a facilty in northeast Syria, following a drone attack Thursday that killed a US contractor and injured six other Americans.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that, at President Joe Biden’s direction, he had ordered the “precision air strikes… in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.”

“Washington cannot attribute the natural and legal confrontation of the occupied countries with the US military forces to other countries by creating artificial crises and lying,” the Iranian security official emphasized.

Khosravi said the US is trying to level accusations against Iran by pursuing a blame game policy and evading the consequences of its illegal occupation of a part of Syria’s territory, adding that such claims are not true.

He said Iran has incurred huge costs in the fight against terrorism and in establishing lasting security in Syria, adding that Tehran “opposes and counters any action that jeopardizes stability of this country.”

The SNSC spokesman said the US has played a role in creating and supporting Daesh terrorist group as a proxy means to pursue its own political objectives in Syria and Iraq.

“Over the past two days, American helicopters have carried out several sorties with the aim of increasing instability in Syria and transferred Daesh terrorists in the territory of this country,” Khosravi said, emphasizing that the US must be held accountable for such moves.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in Syria at the request of Damascus with the aim of helping the war-torn Arab country get rid of the foreign-backed militants, who have been fighting against the democratically-elected Syrian government since 2011.

In 2017, Iran’s advisory assistance helped Syria defeat the Daesh terrorist group.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US airstrike near Baghdad International Airport in January 2020, played a key role in the defeat of the Takfiri outfit.

Israel has been a key supporter of the terrorist groups operating on the soil of Syria and has targeted the positions of Iran’s military advisors as well as those of the Syrian army and resistance groups that have been fighting the terrorists.

