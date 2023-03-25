Israeli occupation forces assault, arrest Palestinians in Al-Quds

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 24, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Bab Al-Amoud in the center of occupied Al-Quds is once again a theater for Israeli assaults on Palestinians in the area.

The Israeli occupation forces arrested 4 Palestinian youths and assaulted several others in Bab Al-Amoud in the center of occupied Al-Quds.

On Thursday, eyewitnesses said the occupation forces arrested two Palestinian youths in Bab Al-Amoud after assaulting them.

Witnesses stated that the occupation forces assaulted a number of other citizens and street vendors in Damascus Gate, severely beating them with batons. They also arrested two other Palestinians in Al-Qibli prayer hall inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, shortly before the tension began at Damascus Gate.

قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على بسطات الباعة في منطقة باب العامود بالقدس المحتلة



حسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل pic.twitter.com/24fgx733fH — #القدس_ينتفض 🇵🇸 (@MyPalestine0) March 23, 2023

Before the arrests, hundreds of Palestinians gathered at Damascus Gate to celebrate the month of Ramadan, where they sang traditional and religious songs, which disturbed the Israeli occupation forces.

Tens of thousands gathered in Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first Friday of the blessed month of Ramadan today and performed the dawn prayer. Many citizens arrived at the mosque late at night and early in the morning from various regions.

The bodies headquartered in occupied Al-Quds had called for a flocking and stationing at Al-Aqsa Mosque, following settlers’ calls threatening to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in the first days of the blessed month of Ramadan.

