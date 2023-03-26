Huwara Again: Two Israeli Soldiers Injured in Shooting

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drive-by shooting attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.
Later on Saturday, scores of Zionist settlers, backed by occupation forces rampaged at the main entrance of Huwara.
It was the third shooting attack to occur in Huwara in recent weeks. Last Sunday, two Israelis were injured, one seriously, in a shooting in Huwara, near the site of the operation which killed two Zionists last February.
Source: Israeli and Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)
