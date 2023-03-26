Huwara Again: Two Israeli Soldiers Injured in Shooting

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 25, 2023

Hawara checkpoint at the entrance of the West Bank town of the same name located south of Nablus, following a reported shooting incident, on March 25, 2023. (Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP)

Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a drive-by shooting attack in the northern West Bank town of Huwara on Saturday, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.

Media coverage: Two Israeli occupation soldiers were injured in a drive-by shooting operation this evening in the town of Huwwara, north of the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli reports. pic.twitter.com/qytUFDdg6u — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 25, 2023 Two soldiers were hit by gunfire while securing a highway in the town, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, The Times of Israel quoted the occupation army as saying.



One of the soldiers was listed in serious condition, while the other suffered moderate injuries, the IDF said. The suspected attacker fled the scene by car.



The occupation military said in a statement that the suspected attacker fled the scene by car, adding that troops were closing several roads in the area near Nablus amid a manhunt for the gunman.



Palestinians in the town of Beita were celebrating the news, Quds News agency reported, adding that clashes then erupted between local residents and the occupation forces who raided the town.

Confrontations break out between the Palestinian youth and Israeli occupation forces in Bita town in Nablus – occupied West Bank.



pic.twitter.com/E8ZHpLd80H — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) March 25, 2023

Later on Saturday, scores of Zionist settlers, backed by occupation forces rampaged at the main entrance of Huwara.

Scores of army-backed Israeli settlers rampage at the main entrance to the town of Huwwara, north of the occupied West Bank, tonight. pic.twitter.com/K3fuCoTLiV — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 25, 2023

It was the third shooting attack to occur in Huwara in recent weeks. Last Sunday, two Israelis were injured, one seriously, in a shooting in Huwara, near the site of the operation which killed two Zionists last February.

Source: Israeli and Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

