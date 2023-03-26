Syria Accuses US of Using Airstrikes in Deir Ezzor as a Smokescreen for Oil Theft

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 26, 2023

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, left, speaks with US forces at a US military base in northeast Syria during an unannounced visit on March 4, 2023.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates issued a statement on Saturday condemning in the strongest terms the United States military for conducting multiple air strikes in the eastern parts of the Arab country against resistance groups. The statement claims that the raids are a cover-up for Washington’s ferocious attempts to further plunder energy resources in Syria.

The US conducted airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, blaming Damascus for a drone attack that purportedly killed an American contractor, wounded another, and also hurt five US troops. In response, the Syrian foreign ministry denounced the brutal attack launched by the US forces against some areas in Deir Ezzor province, which claimed the lives of a number of people, left several others injured, and caused property damage in the targeted regions.

According to the statement, the US allegations about the targeted sites are nothing but a failed attempt aimed at justifying the act of aggression, which constitutes a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. It added that such hostile US acts are in line with the attacks that the Israeli regime and the Daesh Takfiri terrorists have launched against local residents.

The Syrian foreign ministry also accused the US of serving as a cover-up for the continued looting of Syrian oil by US occupation forces. The statement argued that the US’s actions are not only harmful but also immoral and illegal. The US is exploiting Syria’s resources without permission from the Syrian government or the Syrian people.

The Syrian government has been struggling to rebuild the country and restore peace after years of civil war, which has left Syria in a dire economic situation. The US’s continued interference and exploitation of Syria’s resources only exacerbate the crisis and prolong the suffering of the Syrian people. The Syrian government has repeatedly called for the withdrawal of US troops from its territory, arguing that their presence is a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.

The statement stresses the need for respect for Syria’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity and for the US to stop exploiting Syria’s resources. The Syrian government continues to call for the withdrawal of US troops from its territory, and for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the country.

The Syrian government has repeated its demand for an immediate end to the presence of American occupation troops, increased authority of the Damascus government over all districts in the country, and cessation of Washington’s support for separatist and terrorist groups. The statement also called on the international community to condemn the latest Israeli airstrikes, support Syria in preserving its territorial integrity and national unity.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon stated that the attack on US personnel occurred near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time (1038 GMT) on Thursday.

Source: Al-Manar

