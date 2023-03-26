Yemen enters 9th year of war with lethal missile arsenal: Al-Houthi

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 26, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Ansar Allah leader says the steadfastness of Yemenis was the pillar in preventing the coalition of aggression from achieving its goals in the war on the country.

The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.

The leader warns the countries of aggression.. The speech of Mr. Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi on the occasion of the National Day of Resilience 03-09-1444

The leader of Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, revealed that the Yemenis are entering the ninth year of aggression on their country equipped with a large arsenal of deadly long-range precision missiles capable of inflicting mass destruction on the enemy’s vital and sensitive facilities.

In a televised speech on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the aggression against Yemen, Al-Houthi said most of the arms used to kill the Yemeni people are US-made weapons, launched from US-made fighter jets under US supervision, which also supplied the strike coordinates on the ground, adding that the aggression forces are also trained and mentored by US military officials.

Ansar Allah leader slammed the blatant attempts to portray the war on Yemen as an internal conflict and stressed that it is clearly an aggression by the United States and its proxies.

Read more: Defense Minister: Yemen ready for any combat against Israeli enemy

Announcing the launching of the aggression on Yemen from Washington – in 2015 – revealed the true nature of the US role in the war against the country, Al-Houthi continued, adding that the US, through its tools, seeks to occupy Yemen and control its resources and wealth, including its energy sources.

As the coalition of aggression clearly failed to reach its goals, it is currently after other options and an alternative tactic, Al-Houthi said.

He also stated that the cover that the Americans provide their allies with or the international institutions that condone the coalition of aggression and its crimes, not to mention its vain endeavors… they all have no value whatsoever.

Al-Houthi indicated that the two regional countries that launched the aggression, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are well aware that they have not achieved their aims and have incurred heavy losses, explaining that the United States, the Israeli occupation entity, and Britain seek to keep Riyadh and Abu Dhabi stuck and trapped in the cycle of this war.

Read more: Al-Houthi to coalition of aggression: Our patience will run out

The US is forcing Saudi Arabia to pursue the war despite Riyadh’s realization that this will only lead to more military losses and will take a heavy toll on the country’s economy and security, he noted.

Al-Houthi warned that if the coalition’s plan is to continue the war and siege on Yemen and to maintain the current status of no war, no peace, then this is in no way acceptable.

Coalition’s crimes are documented

Leader of Ansar Allah touched on the crimes of the aggression coalition, saying that the coalition sought through its crimes to kill the largest number of Yemenis.

The coalition also aimed to deprive the Yemeni people of their national wealth and their rights, loot their resources, and prevent the employees from receiving their earned salaries, he added.

The crimes also included preventing citizens from traveling abroad to receive treatment, whether by land or air, which caused great suffering to the people of Yemen and the death of thousands of patients, he said. Al-Houthi stressed that among the coalition’s crimes was targeting the health and education sectors, by bombing hospitals, schools, universities, medical centers, and water-storage tanks.

Read more: 75+ US organizations endorse protests against war on Yemen this month

Facilities that offer care for blind people and citizens with special needs also came under the coalition’s attacks, Al-Houthi said, adding that Islamic institutions that teach religious values and the Quran, in addition to Islamic monuments, mosques, and even cemeteries were also bombed.

All the crimes of the coalition of aggression are clear and well documented by all means, he stressed, adding that they cannot justify nor lie about the brutalities they have committed.

With regard to the blockade and seige on Yemen, Al-Houthi said that it is part of the war on the country, and depriving the people of their right to their national wealth is only part of the aggression.

Stirring up strife inside the country and destabilizing its security are also “part of the war” on Yemen, he added, warning that if the coalition seeks to implement this plot as part of its aggression on the country, then “we will deal with it as a state of war.”

The leader of Ansar Allah movement advised Saudi Arabia and the UAE not to continue the aggression that only serves the interests of the United States and to take their interests into consideration, which are to achieve the prisoners’ exchange agreement and lift the siege, stressing that the path to peace is paved by stopping the aggression, ending the blockade and occupation, rebuilding the country, and compensating for the damage and destruction the war has caused.

Read more: Sanaa says to respond to Saudi-led coalition if escalation continues

He also pointed out that many people of the Islamic and Arab nations stood idle and just watched with complete silence, despite the clear oppression targeting the Yemeni people, stressing that the “legitimate right of the people of Yemen is to stand firm and confront the unjust criminal aggression.”

The war waged by the aggression coalition “is unjust and unjustified,” he said. The coalition committed crimes starting from the first moments of the aggression, he noted, referring to the role of the collaborators among the Yemenis, which comes as part of the war aimed at occupying the country using internal tools.

The Yemeni people revealed their steadfastness through their patience, cohesion, resistance, endurance of all the suffering and oppression, and fighting on all combat fronts.

National Steadfastness Day

Ansar Allah leader declared Sunday Yemen’s National Day of Steadfastness and called on the Yemenis to widely participate in marches marking the eighth anniversary of the aggression on Yemen.

He said that the coalition of aggression practiced injustice and oppression on a daily basis throughout the eight years, adding that “our people are practicing holy jihad in every sense of the word, and it is our responsibility to take this honorable stance and resist for the sake of God.”

According to him, National Steadfastness Day is an occasion to show the resilience of the people of Yemen and their adherence to their position against the aggressors and their proxies, adding that this position was reflected by heading to the battle fronts, mass response to general mobilization, and the vast participation in marches and demonstrations.

Read more: Marches across Yemen to pledge loyalty to Al-Sammad, support Palestine

Al-Houthi pointed out that the people’s steadfastness was reflected in the heroic battles fought by the Yemeni Armed Forces and Popular Committees on the battlefronts, explaining that “one of the manifestations of national and popular steadfastness is being stationed on the fronts despite the long years of aggression and economic burdens.”

According to him, another manifestation “of patience and steadfastness is the position of the families of the martyrs who set the most wonderful examples through their patience, contentment, and pride in the sacrifices they made, as well as the sacrifices made by the wounded and their families, and the heroes still fighting on the fronts and their families.”

The leader of the Ansar Allah indicated that local military manufacturing, despite the difficulties and limited capabilities, also reflects national steadfastness, adding that the resilience of the people of Yemen led to “the failure of the coalition of aggression to achieve its goals and endeavors to occupy all of our country and seize control without facing any form of resistance.”

Al-Houthi concluded that one of the most prominent goals of the coalition of aggression, which was thwarted by popular steadfastness, was to establish military bases throughout Yemen and plunder the country’s wealth, noting that the coalition failed to occupy the strategic depth of the country, which became the basis for liberating the occupied regions.

