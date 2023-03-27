Mass protests, strikes against Netanyahu ‘reforms’: ‘Israel’ in chaos

Posted on by martyrashrakat

March 27, 2023

Source: Israeli media

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media say hundreds of Israeli settlers gathered outside Netanyahu’s house in occupied Al-Quds to protest against the “judicial overhaul”.

Israeli settlers set up bonfires and block a highway during a protest in “Tel Aviv”, March 26, 2023 (AP)

Israeli media reported on Sunday that thousands of Israeli settlers are blocking the “Ayalon Highway” in “Tel Aviv” in both directions after Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Security Minister Yoav Gallant.

In occupied Al-Quds, hundreds of settlers gathered outside Netanyahu’s house, as Israeli occupation police are using water cannons to disperse them.

Mass protests throughout Tel Aviv against the judicial overhaul.



There are protests outside Netanyahu's house in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/eKFAiEqbSP — T (@Rifleman4WVU) March 26, 2023

The Times of “Israel” said Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet, was spotted on Gaza Street outside Netanyahu’s home to check the security arrangements at the residence, in what was described by Israeli media as one of the Shin Bet’s biggest security failures in its history.

Protests in Central Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/yveHG9ctgr — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 26, 2023

The newspaper reported that thousands of Israelis are gathering in occupied Beer El Sabe and Haifa.

The Israeli Channel 12 said in an unconfirmed report that 600,000-700,000 Israelis took to the streets.

It added that protesters are marching from Netanyahu’s home on Gaza Street toward the Israeli Knesset and the Prime Minister’s Office in occupied Al-Quds.

Read more: Protests, violent crackdown, sacking calls; ‘Israel’ falls into chaos

Netanyahu considering halting ‘judicial overhaul’

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu is considering announcing on Monday morning that he will halt the “judicial overhaul”, adding that the occupation PM is reported to be at his office conducting “security and legal discussions.” But “Justice” Minister Yariv Levin is threatening to resign if he does so.

The report said that most members of Netanyahu’s coalition are in favor of halting the legislation.

Commenting on reports that the “judicial overhaul” may be stopped, former Israeli occupation Prime Minister Ehud Barak pointed out that “pausing the overhaul won’t stop the protests. We’ve passed the point of no return.”

“What happened tonight will not be forgotten,” Barak stressed.

Labor union, universities to announce general strike

The powerful Histadrut labor union will hold a press conference on Monday in light of the protests against the Netanyahu government’s “judicial overhaul” and the Prime Minister’s decision to oust Security Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli media suggested that the union is expected to announce a general strike.

In the same context, Israeli media also reported that a group of universities announced a general strike starting Monday morning over the Netanyahu government’s “judicial overhaul” and the ousting of the Security Minister.

“We call on the prime minister and the members of the coalition to stop the legislation immediately, and immediately enter talks in order to reach an agreed and broad outline,” the group underlined in a statement.

Mayors and community leaders announce hunger strike

The Israeli Channel 12 reported that several mayors, heads of “regional councils”, and heads of “local councils” announced a hunger strike.

The report said the mayors and community leaders will strike in front of the Israeli occupation Prime Minister’s Office in occupied Al-Quds.

The channel cited “political sources” as saying that Netanyahu is mulling freezing the “judicial overhaul” legislation, adding that Shas leader Aryeh Deri supports stopping the legislation.

Resignations, trips cut short

The Israeli occupation’s Consul General in New York, Asaf Zamir, announced on Sunday resigning from his position, apparently over the judicial overhaul.

On Twitter, Zamir wrote: “I quit”.

Later, he joined the demonstrations in New York against Netanyahu.

עכשיו מול הקונסוליה בניו יורק – הפגנת תמיכה ספונטנית של ישראלים בקונסול @asafzamir שעשה את כולנו גאים – לא משרתים דיקטטורה.

עד שננצח. pic.twitter.com/799qC690OU — Shany Granot-Lubaton (שני גרנות-לובטון) (@ShanyGranot) March 26, 2023

Moreover, the police chief of the “Tel Aviv” district joined the demonstrations against Netanyahu.

Moreover, the police chief of the "Tel Aviv" district joined the demonstrations against Netanyahu.

עד שננצח. pic.twitter.com/799qC690OU — Shany Granot-Lubaton (שני גרנות-לובטון) (@ShanyGranot) March 26, 2023

On his part, the Israeli occupation Security Ministry confirmed that the Ministry’s Director General Eyal Zamir, who is currently in the US to hold meetings with American officials, will be cutting his trip short and returning to “Israel”, following Gallant’s dismissal.

On his part, Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he was heading to the police headquarters in occupied Al-Quds to evaluate the situation “following the serious events tonight.”

Netanyahu “declared civil war”

Eitan Ben-Eliahu, a former Israeli occupation Air Force chief, considered that Netanyahu “declared civil war.”

Former Israeli occupation Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned that “Israel is in greater danger than at any time” since the 1973 War.

“I call from here to prime minister Netanyahu… to withdraw the dismissal of Gallant, to completely suspend the overhaul,” he told the Israeli Channel 12.

Over the past month, upheaval and chaos took the Israeli occupation entity by storm. Violent clashes erupted between the opposition and police, as Israeli settlers protest against the government’s judicial reforms. Appeals for civil disobedience and riots have been met with stern warnings from both sides, as political rifts are widening and warning against the outbreak of a “civil war”.

