Netanyahu delays announcement of latest stance on judicial reform

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 27, 2023

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu postpones his press conference due to disputes within the ruling coalition amid violent protests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the swearing-in ceremony for the new Israeli Knesset in Al-Quds, November 15, 2022. (Reuters).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could announce on Monday the suspension of judicial reforms after widespread violent protests.

Israeli media cited a source in Netanyahu’s office stating that “the prime minister intends to announce the suspension of judicial reforms.”

To this time, no statement was issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office. However, Netanyahu postponed his previously scheduled press conference, while Israeli media confirmed that the postponement of the conference was due to “disputes within the ruling coalition.”

Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sacked Security Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday. This prompted Israeli officials to condemn the step.



According to Israeli media, former officials in the Israeli security establishment said that Gallatn's dismissal is "a big… pic.twitter.com/W8nXRmpzuO — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 27, 2023

Israeli Channel 12 noted that the disputes during the ruling coalition heads’ meeting were full of “drama”, adding that “National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned of the collapse of the government.”

In turn, Israeli channel Kan TV reported from a source in Netanyahu’s office that Justice Minister Yarev Levin “will not remain in the Ministry of Justice.”

Moreover, Israeli media pointed out that if the Minister of Justice resigns, the situation will escalate prompting further violence among settlers which will lead to the weakening and potential collapse of the government.

Ben-Gvir claimed, “Something happened today in ‘Israel’, the votes of fighter pilots are worth more than those of Golani and the Border Guards”, further saying, “the votes of Tzahala are worth more than those of Dimona and Beersheba, and the votes of high-tech workers are worth more than manual workers.”

Ben-Gvir concluded, “it is forbidden to halt the reform of the judiciary and to be subjected to chaos.”

The Religious Zionism Party considered that “halting the legislation will mean giving in to violence, chaos, evasion of military service, and the tyranny of the minority.”

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid told Netanyahu that the occupation’s “military and security are in danger, we have hit bottom.” Lapid further demanded that Netanyahu “stop this madness.”

Israeli President urges immediate halt of judicial reforms

Israeli media reported last night that over 600,000 Israeli settlers took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the judicial reforms introduced by the government of Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after Netanyahu dismissed Security Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog urged the government to halt the adoption of judicial reform immediately.



Herzog said “We have seen very difficult scenes tonight. I appeal to the Prime Minister, the members of the government, and members of the coalition … For the sake of the unity of the people of Israel, for the sake of the responsibility we are obliged to, I call on you to stop the legislative process immediately.

Read more: Resistance Axis ‘watching Israeli crisis with joy’: Israeli media

Related Stories

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: Israel “judicial reform”, Itamar Ben Gvir, Netanyahu, The protests in "Israeli", Yair Lapid |