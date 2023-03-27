Netanyahu to Announce Halt to Judicial Overhaul amid Unprecedented Chaos in ‘Israel’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 27, 2023

The coalition of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was thrown into disorder on Monday due to widespread protests that took place overnight regarding the dismissal of his war chief.

As a result, the Zionist government is now under intense strain to put an end to its controversial and unpopular proposed plan to overhaul the occupying regime’s so-called judicial system.

It was anticipated that Netanyahu would declare the suspension of the plans through a televised statement on Monday morning. However, due to the possibility of his nationalist-religious coalition falling apart, Israeli media reported that the statement had been delayed.

No new time is given for the speech, which had been expected to include an announcement of a freeze to the controversial legislation.

Israeli media reported on Sunday widespread protests, including the closure of major roads and the breaching of barriers around the house of Netanyahu in occupied Jerusalem, following his decision to dismiss the Zionist Defense Minister.

The occupation army has raised the state of alert after losing control inside the occupied territories, according to the Israeli Channel 12.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Sunday in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem (Al-Quds) and Haifa, after Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Video Player

While the Israeli Occupation Army Radio said that the police commissioner had directed an increase in reinforcements throughout ‘Israel’, he declared that the police would arrest anyone involved in cases of extreme violence and vandalism.

Protests in Central Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/yveHG9ctgr — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 26, 2023

Israeli media said that protesters broke through barriers around Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem (Al-Quds), and that police used water cannons to push them away.

At the same time, the Israeli daily, Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that officials and mayors announced that they would start a hunger strike in front of Netanyahu’s office today, Monday.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters headed to the Knesset headquarters in Jerusalem (Al-Quds).

In Tel Aviv, huge crowds blocked the city’s main highway, and demonstrators set fires in the middle of the road, according to Reuters.

The Israeli occupation Army Radio quoted one of the leaders of the protests as saying that the road closures will continue until Netanyahu’s resignation.

For his part, the head of the Israeli Workers’ Union said that the union will announce a complete closure of the economy.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said ‘Israel’ is in the greatest danger since the 1967 war.

Moreover, a spokesman for the US National Security Council expressed serious concern about the developments in ‘Israel’ and their repercussions on the occupation army.

On the other hand, the Israeli Consul General in New York announced that he had submitted his resignation on Sunday in protest of the dismissal of the Minister of war.

“I can no longer continue to represent this government,” Consul Asaf Zamir said on Twitter.

Whereas Likud members called on the people not to accept the position of defense minister, and said, “Whoever accepts the position of defense minister brings disgrace to himself.”

Source: Israeli media (edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Related

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: Avigdor Liberman, IOF, Naftali Bennett, Netanyahu, The protests in "Israeli", Ziomedia |