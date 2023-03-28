IOF Chief: amid security threats protests must not affect military

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 27, 2023

Source: Israeli Media

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli Occupation Forces Chief Herzi Halevi says protests are for the public sphere and active and reserved IOF servicemen.

Israel Occupation Forces Chief Herzi Halevi speaks during his transition ceremony in Al-Quds, January 16, 2023 (AP).

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) chief, Herzi Halevi, claimed in an open letter addressed to active and reserve members of the IOF, claiming that “Israel has never known such days of external threats combined with an internal storm.”

Halevi urged that “this is a time for responsibility,” at a time when violent protests have become widespread and at a time when Security Minister Yoav Gallant was fired due to his opposition to the judicial reforms for reasons of alleged “national security”.

Halevi said “Our enemies must know that we are standing guard and nobody is deserting,” before adding “I am responsible that every mission given to you will be aimed at defending the security of Israel and its citizens, and will be in accordance with IDF values.”

The IOF chief proclaimed that protests are for public spheres and must interfere in military missions. Moreover, MK Yuli Edelstein, a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, voiced his support for Gallant and stated that “in view of the security situation – it is clear that this is not the time to change the defense minister.”

Netanyahu sacks Security Minister Gallant over call to halt ‘reforms’

Netanyahu’s office announced in a brief statement that the Prime Minister has decided to sack Gallant. However, the Times of “Israel” noted that “it is unclear what new position he will be given, if any.” As per Maariv, Netanyahu now has 48 hours to appoint a new security minister.

According to The Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu told Gallant that he lost his trust in him after he “went behind the government’s back” on Saturday while the occupation Prime Minister was visiting London.

Read more: High ranking Israeli air force officers to evade draft in protest

Over the past month, upheaval and chaos took the Israeli occupation entity by storm. Violent clashes erupted between the opposition and police, as Israeli settlers protest against the government’s judicial reforms. Appeals for civil disobedience and riots have been met with stern warnings from both sides, as political rifts are widening and warning against the outbreak of a “civil war”.

