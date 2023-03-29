Palestine’s Khader Adnan Passes 52nd Day of Hunger Strike, Sends Message to Gaza

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 28, 2023

Palestinian prisoner Sheikh Khader Adnan who is on a hunger strike since February 5, 2023.

Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan continues his hunger strike for the 52nd day in a row, amid a serious deterioration in his health, Palestinian media reported on Tuesday.

The Islamic Jihad senior member who was re-arrested by Israeli occupation forces in early February sent out on Monday a letter in which he spoke about his health deterioration and saluted the people of Gaza.

In his letter, Sheikh Adnan said he entered a critical stage as his health was constantly deteriorating.

He said he started vomiting, reporting dizziness and imbalance. Sheikh Adnan added that he couldn’t move but by a wheelchair and that he didn’t feel comfortable with drinking water.

“I suffer from lack of sleep, especially during night and from severe back pain,” he wrote in his letter, adding that he experienced significant weight loss.

Also in his letter, Sheikh Adnan addressed the people of Gaza as saying: “My dear people of the honored Gaza… As you stand firm in solidarity with your loving son and brother, I salute you from my prison amid my hunger strike.”

He hailed sacrifices of Palestinian people in Gaza,

Listing the names of resistance martyrs, he hailed their sacrifices and called on the people of Gaza to pray for his freedom, along with all prisoners in Israeli jails.

Israeli occupation forces re-arrested Sheikh in February 5, after raiding his house, where he instantly announced going on a hunger strike in protest against his arbitrary arrest.

Born in 1978, Sheikh Khader Adnan descends from Arraba in Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank. He is a father of nine. The senior Islamic Jihad member was previously arrested by Israeli occupation forces for thirteen times, spending about 8 years in captivity, over his role in the resistance acts against Israeli enemy.

Sheikh Adnan has been known for his high determination as he underwent hunger strike for four times in protest against Israeli policy of arbitrary administrative detention without any charge.

Sheikh Adnan has an undergraduate degree in mathematics, and is pursuing a master’s degree in economics. In addition, he owns a bakery and a produce store in his home town of Arraba.

Source: Palestinian media (Translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Gaza, Hunger strike, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Khader Adnan, Occupied W Bank, Palestine martyrs, Palestinian Prisoners, Zionist prison’s administration |