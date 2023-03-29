What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 1]

Posted on March 29, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

March 28, 2023

Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News

In protest over abusive policies that are being implemented on the direct orders of the extremist “Israeli” Minister of “National Security”, Itamar Ben Gvir, Palestinian prisoners in “Israeli” detention centers launched a mass hunger strike.

Below is an infographic regarding the details of the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” protest.

