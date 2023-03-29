What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 1]

Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News
In protest over abusive policies that are being implemented on the direct orders of the extremist “Israeli” Minister of “National Security”, Itamar Ben Gvir, Palestinian prisoners in “Israeli” detention centers launched a mass hunger strike.
Below is an infographic regarding the details of the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” protest.
