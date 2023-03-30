Russia-Ukraine War Year 1: Who is Winning? Who is Lying?

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

Premiered Mar 3, 2023

Justin Podur

Scott Ritter is back after a year as we build a chronology of the events of the Russia-Ukraine War so far.

What were Russia’s goals? Did they succeed or fail? What were NATO’s goals?

Why did Russia’s initial offensive not bring a negotiation? Why did sanctions on Russia fail?

How can we determine who is winning or losing when war propaganda is this thick? We even have a little debate about the issues around which an antiwar movement could try to reconstitute itself. Negotiations to end this war?

Scott thinks no. Arms control? Scott thinks maybe.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO Alliance, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Nazi Ukrainian "Azov battalion", Scott Ritter, SMO |