Russia-Ukraine War Year 1: Who is Winning? Who is Lying?

Posted on March 30, 2023 by worldpeacewithjustice

Premiered Mar 3, 2023

Justin Podur

Scott Ritter is back after a year as we build a chronology of the events of the Russia-Ukraine War so far.

What were Russia’s goals? Did they succeed or fail? What were NATO’s goals?

Why did Russia’s initial offensive not bring a negotiation? Why did sanctions on Russia fail?

How can we determine who is winning or losing when war propaganda is this thick? We even have a little debate about the issues around which an antiwar movement could try to reconstitute itself. Negotiations to end this war?

Scott thinks no. Arms control? Scott thinks maybe.

