Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli aggression over Damascus

March 30, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

“Israel” carries out yet another aggression on Syria, and the country’s air defenses intercept the missiles.

Israeli aggression on Syria (Archive)

Syria’s official state agency reported that Israeli airstrikes have hit several sites in the vicinity of the Syrian capital Damascus, adding that the “Syrian air defenses have intercepted the missiles.”

SANA reported that explosions were heard in Damascus, only to later confirm that Israeli missiles targeted certain sites in the Syrian capital.

Not an isolated incident

The Syrian Transport Ministry confirmed on March 22 that “Israel” launched an aggression on Aleppo International Airport, and operations have been suspended.

At the time, the airport’s runway and navigation equipment were damaged and destroyed in the attack, while all flights were redirected to the airports in Damascus and Latakia.

On March 7, the Syrian news agency, SANA, confirmed that Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles in the airspace above Aleppo.

On February 18, the Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles that targeted areas in the Damascus countryside, in Kafr Sousa and Tal Al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of Al-Suwayda.

Our correspondent indicated at the time that several civilians were killed as a result of the Israeli aggression that targeted residential buildings in Kafr Sousa. A source in the Syrian Health Ministry told Al Mayadeen that five civilians were killed in the aggression, with others were in critical condition.

At the beginning of this year, two Syrian soldiers were killed and two others were wounded as a result of an Israeli air attack on Damascus International Airport and its surroundings.

In recent years, “Israel” has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria, killing civilians and damaging property amid international silence.

