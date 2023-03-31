All-out resistance only means of liberation: Resistance factions

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

30 Mar 2023

Source: Agencies

Palestinian women wave flags during a rally marking the 47th anniversary of Land Day, east of Gaza City, occupied Palestine, March 30, 2023 (AP)

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinian Resistance factions called Thursday for national unity and the bolstering of comprehensive Resistance to defend the country against continuous Israeli violations.

The factions said in a press release on Land Day that this day was a momentous turning point in the Palestinian struggle against the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian people’s confrontation with the occupation’s colonial plans.

The factions underlined the unity of the land, the people, and the Resistance, highlighting that historic Palestine is an endowed land “of which we cannot give up a single grain of sand, and it belongs to Palestinians. The Zionist occupation will inevitably vanish.”

Furthermore, the factions said the right to return was well-established and could never be given up. “The Palestinian people have given sacrifices for more than 75 years, and it still is, in an effort to regain their right to return and their overall rights.

Palestinians commemorate Land Day on March 30. This has been ongoing since 1976 when the Israeli occupation confiscated large swaths of Palestinian land in occupied Palestine, which sparked protests that led to numerous martyrdoms and injuries.

Palestinian Resistance faction Hamas said it was adhering to national unity and comprehensive Resistance as a sole means of regaining the Palestinian people’s rights, as well as reclaiming occupied Palestinian territories and religious sanctities.

Hamas “will not give up an inch of historic Palestine. The occupation’s plans and criminality will not pay off in allowing it to steal our land, nor will it allow it to colonially infiltrate our culture and alter historic facts.”

The Resistance movement called on Palestinians to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque and station themselves there to prevent Israeli settlers from raiding it as they seek to divide the mosque.

The Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) condemned major powers’ provision of protection and aid to Israelis and their political cover for their crimes, which is in violation of international law.

The PFLP underlined that the Israeli occupation sought to escalate against occupied Palestine by forming a new gang under the banner of the “National Guard”.

“Netanyahu is now holding a meeting with Ben-Gvir and ministers from his Likud party to discuss developments,” Israeli media said Monday, highlighting that “Netanyahu pledged to Ben-Gvir that the cabinet would approve the establishment of a National Guard as a subordinate to the Police Ministry.”

The PFLP underlined the need for unity and Resistance as a means of safeguarding Palestinians in their confrontation against “Israel”, calling for an escalation in the confrontation with the occupation, as well as drawing up a united political strategy to confront it.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, on the other hand, condemned the Palestinian projects and agreements that provide political cover to the Israeli occupation.

“These projects contributed to providing a political cover to Israel to carry out its colonialist project in the majority of the West Bank and expedite the Judaization of Al-Quds,” the DFLP said.

The faction also called on the Palestinian Authority to halt the discussions regarding the political projects, the last of which was the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, demanding that it also undertakes resistance as a path toward liberation.

Sharm El-Sheikh hosted earlier in March a five-sided meeting between the PA, the Israeli occupation, Egypt, Jordan, and the United States aimed at “de-escalation” in the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian Authority (PA) agreed during a security meeting in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh to establish a mechanism to “curb violence” and counter “inflammatory statements and actions.”

It is noteworthy that the same provision was included in the concluding statement of the Aqaba meeting that was held by Jordan a couple of weeks ago. However, Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later confirmed that “the construction of settlement outposts in the West Bank will continue without any change.”

Under international law, all Israeli settlements are illegal, and the United Nations Security Council has condemned Israeli settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

According to the Sharm El-Sheikh meeting statement, the two sides reaffirmed their “commitment to all previous agreements between them, in particular, the legal right of the Palestinian National Authority to carry out the security responsibilities in Area (A) of the West Bank.”

The Israeli occupation and the PA also agreed to “establish a mechanism to take the necessary steps towards improving the economic conditions of the Palestinian people, per previous agreements, and to significantly enhance the fiscal situation of the Palestinian National Authority.”

