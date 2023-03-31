Israel Bombs Damascus from over the Syrian Golan, Again!

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

MARCH 30, 2023

ARABI SOURI

Israel bombed the outskirts of Damascus at the dense of the night, again, sounds of explosions followed by the rise of fumes of smoke and fire were seen from across the Syrian capital.

The people of Damascus were awakened by loud sounds of explosions at around 2 am local time as the SAA, Syrian Arab Army’s air defense units were addressing incoming missiles, with the usual scenery of air defense missiles blowing up incoming missiles targeting their city.

As usual, the Israelis overwhelm the Syrian air defenses with a large number of missiles, they depend on the generosity of the US taxpayers providing them with the expensive missiles.

The video is also available on Rumble, BitChute, and YouTube.

A military spokesperson for the Syrian Ministry of Defense said in a statement conveyed by the Syrian News agency SANA:

“At about 1:20 in the morning today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus, and our air defense media intercepted the missiles of the aggression.”

The spokesperson concluded ‘our air defenses intercepted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them, and the aggression resulted in the injury of two soldiers and some material losses.’.

Israel insists on reminding the world of its criminal nature and the need to dismantle this cancerous criminal regime

This is the second time Israel bombs the residential neighborhoods of Damascus within the past 40 days, the previous bombing on the 19th of February, last month killed five people and injured 15 others. This aggression comes 10 days after Israel bombed Aleppo International Airport taking it out of service, another war crime in its very long list of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The anti-Jewish Zionist state is taking advantage of the impunity provided to it by its sponsors, the ‘collective west’ and the silence of the rest of the world including Russia and China, Russia’s position is very awkward as the Russian military has signed this strange agreement to ‘coordinate their air forces movement over Syrian skies’ at the same time, Russia prevents the Syrian Army from using the dated S300 air defense systems it delivered after a delay of 8 years at the request of its ally Israel.

Had Russia delivered the S300 to Syria as contracted in 2010, the whole US-led war of terror on Syria would have been averted or at least would not have included the free movement of the US and its NATO and Israel’s air forces aiding Al Qaeda and ISIS and bombing the posts of the Syrian Arab Army and its allies when pursuing al Qaeda and ISIS terrorists.

China’s investment in the Israeli economy also is as much strange, when the Lebanese Hezb Allah movement vowed to avenge the Israeli bombing of their country’s infrastructure by targeting Israel’s ports in response, the US and other western companies fled and the Chinese came in to operate Israel’s ports!

China also has a military cooperation pact with Israel ignoring the atrocities committed by the Zionist entity against the people of the Levant, especially the people of Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon.

We call on the two superpowers and the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Russia, and China, to fulfill their responsibilities and review their relations with the entity of fanatic settlers expelled from Europe and former Soviet republics and to explicitly condemn the Israeli war crimes bombing Syria, an establishing member state of the United Nations.

Also, we especially call on the Russian Federation to cease its military’s ‘coordination with Israel over Syrian skies’ as it’s against international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and against the interests of the bilateral agreements with Syria, which have been subjected of the most heinous terrorist war led by the USA and its western and Gulfies lackeys for refusing to isolate Russia itself and strangle its economy since 2007.

The Syrian Resistance has vowed to bomb the US Army oil thieves in Syria each time Israel bombs Syria, the US military illegally deployed in Syria and busy stealing Syrian oil and wheat would be on high alert awaiting their new toll of casualties, the Pentagon must prepare a new shipment of coffins for its troops in Syria.

