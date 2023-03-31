Israeli Occupation Forces Impose Hellish Measures on Hawara Town in Southern Nablus (Videos + Photos)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 30, 2023

Israeli occupation soldiers in Hawara

The Israeli enemy has intensified its measures against the Palestinians in Hawara, closing stores and checking pedestrians as well as cars.

Hawara mayor Moaeen Damide indicated that the Zionist occupation forces closed the town’s checkpoint as well as the roads which lead to the main highway.

Damide added that the enemy managed to paralyze the public movement in Hawara town, noting that only the vehicles of the occupation forces and settlers cross the highway.

Abdul Rahman Al-Zitawi, a local store owner, said that customers have not reached his store since two days, blaming the Zionist measures which disregard the sanctity of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Hawara locals are also obliged to guard their houses and neighborhoods in face of the possible attacks of the settlers guarded by the occupation forces.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

