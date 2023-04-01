First Temple Era’s Yehuda vs Israel: Partition Endangers Zionists

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Protests in ‘Israel against the judicial overhaul

Amid the ongoing ideological and political conflict in the Zionist entity over the judicial overhaul, the notion partitioning ‘Israel’ has started to be raised.

The Leftist Secularists can no longer coexist with the Eastern Religious Rightists, according to Al-Manar TV report.

Divisions have started threatening the historical ties established among the Israelis since 1948 and recalling the black experiences of the Jews throughout history the report added.

The dispute between the Leftists and Rightists metaphorically recalls the two kingdoms of Yehuda and Israel during the first Temple Era in accordance with the Zionist myths, Al-Manar report noted.

Zionist Channel 11 conducted a survey, concluding that more than half of the Israelis reject partition, but that around of half them do not refuse it.

The Zionist media highlighted the socioeconomic rifts among the two camps in the occupation entity, stressing that the division is hitting even the Israeli families.

