IOF kill Palestinian youth in Al-Aqsa Mosque

April 1, 2023
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli occupation forces close the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Al-Quds and assault Palestinian worshippers.
Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Al-Quds reported that Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a Palestinian youth near Bab Al-Silsila in Al-Aqsa Mosque under the pretext of attacking occupation soldiers and trying to seize one of their weapons.
Our correspondent cited witnesses as saying that the Palestinian youth was martyred at the hands of Israeli occupation forces.
She said occupation forces closed the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Al-Quds and assaulted Palestinian worshippers as they were leaving the Mosque through Bab Al-Qataneen.
She noted that the shooting took place from inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.
This comes as more than 250,000 Palestinians gathered on Friday to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli restrictions.
Related Artcles
- IOF kidnap two Palestinians from Nablus, Resistance heavily confronts
- IOF assault Palestinian demonstrators in Land Day festivities in Gaza
- Despite IOF restrictions, 100,000 Palestinians attend Al-Aqsa prayers
Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Qaeda, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem |
Leave a Reply