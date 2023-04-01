IOF kill Palestinian youth in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 1, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

A screenshot from a video shows an injured Palestinian youth lying on the ground after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on him (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli occupation forces close the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Al-Quds and assault Palestinian worshippers.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Al-Quds reported that Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a Palestinian youth near Bab Al-Silsila in Al-Aqsa Mosque under the pretext of attacking occupation soldiers and trying to seize one of their weapons.

Our correspondent cited witnesses as saying that the Palestinian youth was martyred at the hands of Israeli occupation forces.

She said occupation forces closed the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Al-Quds and assaulted Palestinian worshippers as they were leaving the Mosque through Bab Al-Qataneen.

#شاهد قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على المواطنين على أبواب المسجد الأقصى. pic.twitter.com/0pPMkgiX5A — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) March 31, 2023

She noted that the shooting took place from inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

#شاهد شاب ملقى على الأرض بعد إطلاق جيش الاحتلال النار على شاب مصلي في باحات المسجد الأقصى. pic.twitter.com/RwrQoiezMF — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) March 31, 2023

This comes as more than 250,000 Palestinians gathered on Friday to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli restrictions.

Related Artcles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Qaeda, Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa mosque, Jerusalem |