IOF kill Palestinian youth in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Posted on April 1, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

April 1, 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

A screenshot from a video shows an injured Palestinian youth lying on the ground after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on him (Social media)

By Al Mayadeen English 

Israeli occupation forces close the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Al-Quds and assault Palestinian worshippers.

Al Mayadeen correspondent in occupied Al-Quds reported that Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a Palestinian youth near Bab Al-Silsila in Al-Aqsa Mosque under the pretext of attacking occupation soldiers and trying to seize one of their weapons.

Our correspondent cited witnesses as saying that the Palestinian youth was martyred at the hands of Israeli occupation forces.

She said occupation forces closed the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Al-Quds and assaulted Palestinian worshippers as they were leaving the Mosque through Bab Al-Qataneen.

She noted that the shooting took place from inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This comes as more than 250,000 Palestinians gathered on Friday to perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli restrictions.

