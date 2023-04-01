Lebanon Badly Needs Resistance amid Wobbly Situation: Sayyed Safieddine (Video)

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine indicated that the sectarian rhetoric leads to nothing but frustration of its users, adding that those who reject dialogue contribute to the deterioration of the crisis.
During his Friday Sermon in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that the Islamic Resistance will keep standing by its supporters to face the harsh economic conditions.
Related Videos
Related Articles
- Sheikh Qassem: Resolving Lebanon’s Crisis Starts with Electing New President
- Paris Invites Frangieh: Lebanon Presidential Settlement Imminent or Unlikely?
- Hezbollah Parliamentary Bloc Blasts Sectarian Rhetoric: Lebanon’s Stability Requires Respect, Wisdom
- Pentagon: Several US Troops Suffered Injuries in Syria
- US Spy Found Dead in Pentagon Parking Lot
- Putin Approves Updated Concept of Foreign Policy of Russia
- Russia Vows Not to Let Nord Stream Investigations ‘Off the Hook’
Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Leb-Sectarian Red Line, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine |
Leave a Reply