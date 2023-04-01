Lebanon Badly Needs Resistance amid Wobbly Situation: Sayyed Safieddine (Video)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

March 31, 2023

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine indicated that the sectarian rhetoric leads to nothing but frustration of its users, adding that those who reject dialogue contribute to the deterioration of the crisis.

During his Friday Sermon in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that the Islamic Resistance will keep standing by its supporters to face the harsh economic conditions.

