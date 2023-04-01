Lebanon Badly Needs Resistance amid Wobbly Situation: Sayyed Safieddine (Video)

Posted on April 1, 2023 by uprootedpalestinians

March 31, 2023

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine indicated that the sectarian rhetoric leads to nothing but frustration of its users, adding that those who reject dialogue contribute to the deterioration of the crisis.

During his Friday Sermon in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Safieddine stressed that the Islamic Resistance will keep standing by its supporters to face the harsh economic conditions.

Related Videos

Wassim Bazzi: These are the reasons for Suleiman Franjieh’s invitation to Paris… and three names for the governorship of the Banque du Liban

Related Articles

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: