Mass Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Worshippers Chant for Hamas’ Mohammad Deif

Tens of thousands of Palestinians defied Israeli repressive measures in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and took part in Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the second week of the holy month of Ramadan.
Palestinian media reported unprecedented participation in Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa, with Shehab news agency putting the number of worshipers at 250,000.
The Times of Israel reported that at least 52,000 Palestinians crossed into the occupied territories from the West Bank. It said that occupation forces were on alert in both Al-Quds and the West Bank, noting that 2,300 soldiers were deployed there.
Following prayers, hundreds of worshipers took part in anti-occupation protest during which Palestinians chanted slogans in praise of “martyrs” and in support of Hamas shadowy military chief Mohammad Deif.
A video circulating on social media showed an imam calling on the crowd to protect the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, before chanting slogans extolling the martyrs, with the audience shouting in response “We are the people of Mohammad Deif.”
Deif is the supreme commander of Ezzeddine Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. A banner in support of Hamas and its military arm was raised on Al-Aqsa Mosque. The symbol of the Nablus-based resistance group Lions’ Den was also hung from one of the arches of the esplanade.
Other photos also showed Palestinian young men risking their lives climbing the Israeli segregation barrier in a bid to reach Al-Quds and pray at Al-Aqsa.
Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)
