PA security Lt. Mohammad Raed Baradiyah responsible for Al-Khalil op.

April 2, 2023

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinian behind the car ramming in Al-Khalil was a member of the Palestinian Authority’s security service.

Palestinian Authority security service member, martyr Lt. Mohammad Raed Baradiyah. (Social media)

The Public Authority for Civil Affairs informed the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Saturday that Mohammed Raed Nayef Baradiyah, a 23-year-old Palestinian national security officer, was martyred by the occupation following a ramming operation in Beit Ummar near occupied Al-Khalil, in the south of the occupied West Bank.

عاجل| الهيئة العامة للشؤون المدنية تبلغ وزارة الصحة باستشهاد محمد رائد نايف برادعية (٢٣ عاماً) برصاص الاحتلال، قرب بيت أمر شمال #الخليل. pic.twitter.com/MPOvjLjHJ4 — وكالة سند للأنباء – Snd News Agency (@snadps) April 1, 2023

Palestinian sources indicated that martyr Baradiyah was from the town of Surif, northwest of Al-Khalil.

Israeli media reported that two of the three settlers who were injured in the operation were in critical condition.

تغطية صحفية: "صور جديدة من مكان عمــليــة الدهس شمال الخليل".



📸 أحمد غرابلي/ Getty Images pic.twitter.com/bKRaoAzDpa — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) April 1, 2023

With the martyrdom of Baradiyah, the number of Palestinians martyred since the beginning of this year has risen to reach 92, including 17 children and women, and one from the village of Huwara in the Al-Naqab area within the ’48 territories.

Palestinian cities on strike in protest of Al-Osaibi’s execution

The Higher Follow-up Committee in the occupied Palestinian territories in 1948 announced a general strike to be held on Sunday to condemn the cold-blooded execution of Palestinian youth Mohammad Al-Osaibi, 26, at the hands of Israeli occupation forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Friday evening, Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Al-Osaibi, from the town of Hura in Al-Naqab, at Bab Al-Silsilah, adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The occupation forces detained the martyr’s body and took it to an unknown location.

The IOF claimed that the police shot Al-Osaibi under the pretext of attacking occupation forces and attempting to seize one of their weapons.

“Every security camera in the area was checked, and unfortunately the attack itself was not filmed by security cameras or by body cameras on the officers,” the occupation police claimed in a statement.

However, Palestinian witnesses confirmed that Al-Osaibi intervened and tried to protect a young Palestinian woman who was attacked, and prevented by the occupation police from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The IOF alleged that an investigation had found no footage of the crime next to Bab Al-Silsila, claiming that the attack happened in “a dead zone” that is not covered by security cameras.

Haaretz cited a police source as saying that it “doesn’t make sense” that there was no video of the crime, as “it’s unheard of for there to be no cameras” at Bab Al-Silsila.

