Second IRGC military advisor martyred in Israeli attack on Syria

Sunday, 02 April 2023 6:16 AM [ Last Update: Sunday, 02 April 2023 6:34 AM ]

IRGC military adviser Meghdad Mehghani succumbs to wounds due to Israeli airstrike in Syria on Friday. (Twitter)

An Iranian military adviser injured in an Israeli airstrike in Syria has succumbed to his wounds, becoming the second to fall victim to Israel’s Friday aggression near Syria’s capital.

“Meghdad Mehghani had been wounded during the Zionist attack on Friday dawn and was martyred,” Iran’s IRIB News reported.

The strike, the sixth Israeli attack since the beginning of March, had killed Milad Heidari, an IRGC advisor who died in the attack on the suburbs of Damascus.

In response to the aggression, the IRGC vowed retaliation saying “the fake and criminal Zionist regime will surely receive a response to this crime.”

According to the Syrian news agency SANA, Israeli fighter jets entered Syrian territory from the northern occupied Golan Heights very early on Friday morning at 00:17 Damascus Local Time. They targeted a facility in the suburbs of Damascus.

In a statement on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes, lamenting the international community’s failure to adopt appropriate and deterrent measures against the Tel Aviv regime’s acts of aggression on Syria, which target civilian airports and even residential neighborhoods.

“Such an approach has emboldened the regime to continue violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of an independent country and a member of the United Nations, and to persist in committing crimes against its citizens and military forces,” he said.

“The latest Israeli airstrike on Syria is a blatant and repeated violation of international law and principles, a move by the regime to divert attention from internal crises and deep divisions within its society, as well as a testament to Israel’s dissatisfaction with growing stability in Syria and the recent rapprochement between the war-torn Arab country and world countries,” explained Kan’ani.

Known as one of the main supporters of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011, the Israeli regime frequently violate Syrian sovereignty and target military positions.

The targets usually include residential buildings. Military positions especially those of the Hezbollah resistance movement, which has played a key role in helping the Syrian army in its fight against foreign-backed terrorists, are also frequently hit by Israeli strikes.

Israel largely remains silent about the attacks. Damascus has repeatedly complained to the UN over Israeli assaults, urging the Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.

Iran maintains an advisory mission in the Arab country, helping it in the face of foreign-backed terrorism. Back in 2017, the advisory assistance helped Syria vanquished the Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh.

