What Is the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” Protest? [Part 2]

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 2, 2023

Infographic by Abir Qanso, Al-Ahed News

In protest over abusive policies that are being implemented on the direct orders of the extremist Minister of “National Security”, Itamar Ben Gvir, Palestinian prisoners in “Israeli” detention centers launched a mass hunger strike.

Below is an infographic shedding light on the most prominent leader of the “Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom” protest.

Israel Hamas Palestine Fatah IslamicJihad

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: Fateh, Hamas, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Itamar Ben Gvir, Palestinian Prisoners, PFLP, PFLP Ahmed Saadat |