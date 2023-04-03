Palestinians’ Resistance Persists as Israeli Occupation Goes ahead with Oppression

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 2, 2023

Israeli occupation forces staging a raid in the occupied West Bank (photo from archive).

Resistance of the Palestinian people persists in several forms as the Israeli occupation goes ahead with its repressive measures against the native residents across occupied territories.

Clashes erupted at dawn on Sunday between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces (IOF) who raided the town of Qabatiya, near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

The resistance fighters responded by shooting and throwing homemade grenades at the occupation forces.

The Qabatiya Battalion of the Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigades announced in a statement that its fighters had managed to foil the Israeli raid.

“We won’t allow the Israeli occupation to freely attack Qabatiya,” the statement read.

Elsewhere in Nablus and Al-Kahlil (Hebron) resistance fighters targeted Israeli checkpoints there.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in the 1948-occupied territories observed a one-day general strike on Sunday in protest of the Israeli police’s cold-blooded murder of a Palestinian young man in Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Old City on Friday-Saturday night.

صور | الإضراب يعم بلدات سخنين وعرابة وكوكب بالداخل الفلسطيني المحتل عام 48.



تصوير توفيق عبد الفتاح pic.twitter.com/hzFEF7FR6K — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 2, 2023

Mohammad Khaled al-Osaibi, 26, was killed by occupation forces in a cold blood in front of one of the gates leading to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound. IOF shot at Osaibi after he defended a Palestinian woman attacked by occupation forces at Al-Sahira Gate.

The deaths took to 92 the number of Palestinians who have been martyred by the IOF since the start of 2023.

Also on Sunday, dozens of Zionist settlers, backed by IOF, stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, in another provocation in the holy compound during the holy month of Ramadan.

Hundreds of Muslim Palestinian worshipers performed the Fajer (dawn) prayer at Al-Qibali prayer hall in #Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the 11th day of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/q8T4wKq4gz — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) April 2, 2023

Source: Palestinian media (Translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

