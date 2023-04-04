Brutal Israeli Raid Kills 2 Palestinians in Nablus, IOF Attacks Worshippers in Al-Aqsa

Posted on by fada1

April 3, 2023

Israeli occupation forces raided Nablus and killed two Palestinians (Monday, April 3, 2023).

Israeli aggression against Palestinian people is on the rise as occupation forces brutally raid and kill two Palestinians in Nablus, few hours after IOF attacked female worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Clashes erupted in Nablus early on Monday after Israeli occupation forces raided the northern West Bank city, Palestinian media reported.

Palestinian resistance fighters rushed to defend Nablus against IOF who entered the city from several directions.

Mohammad Abu Bakr and Mohammad Al-Hallaq were shot dead by Israeli gunfire, with at least one of them was shot by an Israeli sniper, Al-Quds News Network quoted medical sources as saying.

Medical personnel trying to save the life of one of the two Palestinians shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Nablus this morning before he was announced dead of his wounds. pic.twitter.com/2bp4jARIk0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 3, 2023

Funeral of the two martyrs was then held in the city, as a general strike was in protest against the continous Israeli aggression.

Martyrs Mohammad Al-Hallaq (L) and Mohammad ABu Bakr (R).

Commenting on the raid, Hamas Spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanoua called for escalating all forms of resistance against Israeli occupation, vowing that Israeli oppression won’t undermine the Palestinian spirit of resistance.

Meanwhile on Monday, Israeli attacks against Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque proceeded.

Dozens of Zionist settlers broke into the holy compound, backed by occupation forces, amid calls for slaughtering animal sacrifices inside Al-Aqsa, a move considered as highly provocative to Palestinian Muslims.

Earlier on Sunday night, IOF attacked Palestinian women from the Al-Qibali prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque. Occupation forces stormed Al-Qibali prayer hall and forced Palestinian wome to leave the holy compound.

Pictures documenting when the occupation forces stormed the Al-Qibli prayer hall in Al-Aqsa Mosque and forced the worshipers to leave it pic.twitter.com/zXjItFtVlz — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) April 2, 2023

Source: Palestinian media (Translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

