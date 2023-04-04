Two Palestinians martyred in Nablus during IOF raid

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

By Al Mayadeen English

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

Resistance fighters defend Nablus as the Israeli Occupation Forces raid the city attempting to detain Palestinian youth.

Palestinians mourn Muhammad Hallak in the West Bank city of Nablus, Monday, April 3, 2023, who was martyred during the IOF raid (AP).

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) stormed the West Bank city of Nablus and the Askar refugee camp earlier on Monday with dozens of armored vehicles and special forces. Confrontations erupted when Palestinians attempted to defend their city from the IOF incursion.

Two Palestinians were martyred by live IOF fire, Muhammad Al-Hallak and Muhammad Abu Bakr Junaidi, as a result of the confrontations, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Local media also reported that the IOF raided Nablus Speciality Hospital with teargas, leaving tens of people suffering from breathing complications.

شاهد | بدء تشييع شهـ ـداء نابلس محمد الحلاق ومحمد أبو بكر. pic.twitter.com/wxi6ADAxMh — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 3, 2023

Moreover, the raid, according to Israeli media, initially sought to detain two Palestinians, Izz al-Din Touqan and Nidal Tabanga, who were accused, allegedly, of being involved in the act of Resistance that took place last week against the Huwara checkpoint. The IOF besieged and raided their homes leaving behind a trail of violence.

صور | جانب من المواجهات التي اندلعت مع قوات الاحتلال خلال اقتحامها مدينة نابلس. pic.twitter.com/LIWXC6jjq9 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 3, 2023

Hamas mourns and warns

The Hamas movement proclaimed during the funeral processions of the two Monday morning martyrs, that “there is no way to confront the occupying Israeli regime other than resistance and an increase in retaliatory measures.”

"شبابنا متجهزون للرد على الجريمة"..

حـ ـماس تنعى شهيديْ نابلس وتؤكد أن لا سبيل للجم الاحتلال إلا بالمقاومةhttps://t.co/JbR8QFIMna — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 3, 2023

Moreover, the Resistance movement noted that the martyrdom of Al-Hallak and Abu Bakr brings “the number of Palestinians martyred since the start of the year to 95,” which Hamas considered an obvious indication of “the rise in the criminal policy of the Israeli enemy and its widespread exercise of murder and assassination.”

To conclude, Hamas reaffirmed its commitment to “respond to the crime,” and explained that the Resistance is “fully prepared to defend our nation as well as the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the face of the incessant aggression of Israeli forces and terrorist settler groups.”

Palestinian martyred at the entrance of Al-Aqsa

It is also worth noting that on April 1, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent in occupied Al-Quds reported that the IOF opened fire on a Palestinian near Bab Al-Silsila in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Our correspondent cited witnesses as saying that Mohammad Al-Osaibi, 26, was martyred by Israeli forces.

At the time of the attack, the IOF closed the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City in Al-Quds and assaulted Palestinian worshippers as they were leaving the Mosque through Bab Al-Qataneen.

As a result of his martyrdom, the Higher Follow-up Committee in the occupied Palestinian territories in 1948 announced a general strike to be held on Sunday to condemn the cold-blooded execution of Al-Osaibi.

In support of the general strike, people in Haifa demonstrated. The IOF then attacked the protestors for raising the Palestinian flags and arrested four Palestinians.

Read more: Palestinians defend presence in Al-Aqsa as IOF attempts to expel them

