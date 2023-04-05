IOF on high alert in West Bank, North amid warnings from Lions’ Den

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Apr 5, 2023

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation media reveal that IOF are on high alert in the occupied West Bank and on the Palestinian borders with Lebanon.

Israeli soldiers mobilized in the occupied West Bank illegal settlement of ‘Ariel’, occupied Palestine, March 17, 2016 (AP)

The Israeli occupation forces are on high alert in preparation for Passover, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

And the Israeli Channel 13 said that the occupation forces were mobilized on the Palestinian borders with Lebanon in a measure related to the upcoming holiday period and “reinforced its forces in the West Bank amid warnings of impending attacks.”

The Israeli alert was “different” this time, Channel 12 reported.

“There is a different and reinforced state of alert, only in the West Bank, and four battalions were deployed by the army there and on the contact line,” the Israeli channel’s military affairs commentator, Nir Dvori, said Tuesday. “Due to there being so many security alerts, the forces will also be reinforced in the center of the cities and near synagogues.”

“All eyes are on the north, where there is a state of alert as well,” Dvori added, noting that there were a lot of warnings, “but the main problem we saw this morning in Tzrifin, where a lone attacker, about whom there is no available information, attacked the soldiers. This is also why they are preparing by mobilizing a lot of soldiers so that there would be someone to carry out the initial response.”

Iran responsible for 95% of security threats

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said while raising the Passover toast that Iran was behind the majority of the occupation’s security threats.

“Iran is responsible for 95% of our security threats… including those that you deal with directly and indirectly,” the premier said, stressing that “we must, of course, deal with these new threats.”

“Israel is in a period full of challenges, both internally and externally, and the source could be Iran… Hamas… the Palestinian Islamic Jihad… and many local groups,” he said.

200 attempted ‘major attacks’ in 2023

Three months into 2023, there have been more than 200 major attacks aimed at Israeli settlers and the IOF, Israeli Shin Bet director Ronen Bar said Tuesday.

“Only three months have passed since the new year, and during those, more than 200 major attacks were thwarted, including 150 shootings and 20 attacks with IEDs, vehicle ramming operations, suicide attacks, and kidnappings, and besides all that, we received 15 painful losses,” Bar added.

Moreover, the chief revealed that the Tequila Squad, a joint team between the Shin Bet and the Security Operations Combat Unit, dedicated to arresting Palestinian resistance fighters who are jeopardized on their way to carry out an attack, was mobilized 14 times since the start of the year.

Israeli Channel 13 Zvi Yehezkeli revealed earlier that “the wave of anticipated Palestinian attacks will increase during Ramadan.”

“They will come from the citizens of Al-Quds who use their blue identity cards and yellow license plates,” he claimed.

Lions’ Den threatens occupation

West Bank resistance group Lions’ Den called on Palestinians to confront the terror brought upon by illegal Israeli settlers, especially in light of the commonplace raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy Month of Ramadan, threatening “Tel Aviv” against committing any blunders in the holy mosque.

“Our fighters will have no red lines,” the resistance group warned.

“O’ our great people, mobilize yourselves to confront their calls [to desecrate Al-Aqsa] with blood and arms,” the Lions’ Den concluded their statement by saying.

This comes after the Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday, intending to expel Palestinian worshippers from the sacred mosque and its Al-Qibli prayer hall. However, the Palestinians stationed inside the hall locked the doors from the inside and prevented the IOF from entering.

Moreover, an Israeli Zionist group that goes by the name Return to Temple Mount has offered monetary rewards to anyone that succeeds in sacrificing animals inside the sacred Al-Aqsa mosque.

The intention, under the pretense of a “Passover Sacrifice”, is to desecrate the mosque during the most sacred month in Islam, impose a supposed Zionist identity upon Al-Aqsa, and consequently threaten the identity of the eternal Arab capital of Palestine, Al-Quds.

A poster being circulated by the Zionist group says the remuneration for any settler that gets arrested during the process, or the settler that succeeds, has at least doubled vis-a-vis the rewards the group offered last year.

The poster stated that the settler that gets arrested “during the preparation shall receive NIS 500 ($140); Whoever is arrested in the Old City carrying an Easter we will receive 1,200 shekels ($330); Whoever is arrested inside Al-Aqsa carrying an Easter ewe to be compensated will be NIS 2,500 ($690). finally; Whoever succeeds in slaughtering communion within Al-Aqsa will receive prize money of NIS 20,000 ($5,500).”

Last year, in the early days of the holy month of Ramadan, dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

