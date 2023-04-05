Sanaa – Riyadh: Signs of a Nigh Accord, Sought by the UN

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 4, 2023

Yemeni soldiers at a checkpoint in Marib (photo from 2015).

Rasheed Al-Haddad*

Translated by Areej Fatima Husseini

While Yemenis anticipate new dynamics to end the country’s non-peace and non-war state since the expiration of the unrenewed humanitarian truce on October 2nd, Saudi newspapers disclosed a peace plan debated in recent weeks in Muscat between Sanaa and Riyadh.

The contents of this plan mention an initial agreement to completely open the port of Hodeidah and the ports located in the Red Sea, as well as the expansion of travel destinations from Sanaa International Airport, opening roads in the governorates, including roads in Taiz, and deferring the opening of roads within military areas to a later stage.

According to sources, the issue of military personnel’s salaries in Sanaa-controlled regions is still in dispute. If this file is resolved, in addition to the border security file, it will be agreed to extend the armistice for a year, with guarantees to stop all forms of military escalation on the ground and the formation of monitoring committees from all parties. Thereupon, a dialogue on political settlement would be launched.

On the other hand, while the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa discussed international and regional efforts to establish peace, along with advances in Oman’s ongoing negotiations, and approved the prisoner exchange agreement late last week, a member of the Ansarullah negotiating delegation, Abdul Malik al-Ajri, hinted at progress in the negotiations. The latter responded to those who charge the movement of avoiding peace by tweeting, “Tell them that the people have died,” alluding to an agreement reached between Sanaa and Riyadh.

لا زال في المرتزقة ،حتى الآن ،من يحاول إستخدام الفزاعة الايرانية لإثناء السعودية ودول العدوان عن السلام مع صنعاء ..أبلغوهم يدوروا فزاعة جديد الناس قد تموا و هم محلك سر . — عبدالملك العجريAbdulmalik Alejri (@alejri77) April 1, 2023

These indications corresponded with the resumption of an intense diplomatic campaign headed by the United Nations’ envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who visited Riyadh several times. Separate meetings were held on Thursday (March 30) with the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, and the ambassadors of the Security Council’s five permanent members. He also conferred with Jassim Al-Budiri, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council. The purpose of Grundberg’s visit was to emphasize the significance of stabilizing the present situation until a new ceasefire deal is reached.

Meanwhile, well-informed sources in Sanaa confirmed to Al-Akhbar that the breakthrough in Geneva regarding the prisoners will open other paths of peace, with a breakthrough expected in the coming weeks due to frequent reports that the UN envoy’s office plans to sign an agreement between Riyadh and Sanaa.

At a time when pro-Aden government media propagated about China’s entrance as a new arbiter in the Yemeni conflict, an informed diplomatic source denied the veracity of these claims in an interview with Al-Akhbar newspaper. The source assured that Beijing has not communicated with the conflict participants in this respect. However, he stressed the continuation of Russian attempts to reconcile divides, describing Russia’s stance as “supportive of Oman and the UN.”

Per sources close to the Aden government, Saudi Arabia plans to convene a meeting of the Presidential Council and Maeen Abdul-Malik’s administration to apprise them of the outcomes of the Muscat negotiations. The source also predicted that at this conference, general outlines would be agreed upon about the areas of contention that have hindered an agreement from being reached thus far.

Maeen Abdulmalik Prime Minister of Aden govrnment (photo from archive).

On Saturday, Iran declared a thorough peace plan in Yemen via its foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani. According to Kanaani, the initiative is based on completely lifting the blockade and establishing a government of national unity, provided that this is followed by a full ceasefire based on respect for Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Thereupon, a comprehensive political process with the participation of all Yemeni groups would be launched, without external interference.

Moreover, Kanaani stated that his country would exert its full potential to achieve a “just peace based on the facts in Yemen,” voicing optimism for a quick resolution in light of the “ongoing progress” in the negotiations.

Kanaani’s remarks are the first by an Iranian official on Yemen since Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian stated from Moscow that Iran would embrace any effort for a solution in the country.

* Rasheed Al-Haddad writes for Al-Akhbar Lebanese newspaper. This article was published by the daily on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Source: Al-Akhbar Newspaper (Translated by Al-Manar English Website Staff)

