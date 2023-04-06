IOF Attacks Worshippers in Al-Aqsa, Resistance in Gaza Responds

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 5, 2023

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Israeli occupation forces conducted a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds, where Palestinians were carrying out the religious practice of Itikaf during the holy month of Ramadan.

The occupying forces brutaly assaulted the Palestinians stationed there and forced worshippers out of the sacred mosque and Al-Qibli prayer hall to secure the raid by illegal settler groups.

Zionist Settlers were reported to have stormed the mosque during the incursion. Palestinians responded by chanting anti-Israel slogans.

As a result of the raid, dozens of Palestinians were injured, including women, with hundreds others being arrested. Occupation forces prevented medics from reaching the scene of the attack to aid and evacuate the wounded.

Worshipers were heard calling for resistance to retaliate to the brutal Israeli attack.

Palestinians, including women, were subjected to bullets and tear gas bombs by Israeli occupation forces, who used batons and guns to brutally assault them.

Palestinian media reported that Israeli occupation forces have threatened those inside Al-Qibli prayer hall at Al-Aqsa Mosque, but the defenders remained determined to stay and protect the third holiest site in Islam

The lsraeli aggression on the Al-Aqsa Mosque;

Palestine Center for Prisoners Studies director Riyad Al-Ashqar told journalists that the Israeli occupation forces detained over 200 Palestinians during the raid.

This wave of aggression comes after the Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Aqsa mosque on Sunday, intending to expel Palestinian worshippers from the holy compound and its Al-Qibli prayer hall. However, the Palestinians stationed inside the hall, locked the doors from the inside and prevented the IOF from entering.

Adding fuel to the fire, an Israeli group called “Return to Temple Mount” has offered monetary rewards for those who sacrifice animals inside the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque for the Jewish Passover.

Similar incidents occurred last year during the early days of the holy month of Ramadan, with dozens of settlers storming Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Gaza responds with rockets

After a raid by the Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Wednesday, the Palestinian resistance in Gaza responded with several rocket attacks towards occupied territories in 1948, reportedly hitting several Israeli military targets.

Explosions were heard in the Israeli settlement of Sderot in the Gaza envelope. In response, the Israeli occupation forces carried out air strikes targeting several resistance sites, including the Abu Jrad, Badr, and Al-Nuseirat camp locations.

The Israeli aggression did not result in any casualties, Palestinian sources reported. The Israeli military has described Wednesday as “sensitive and dangerous day”, urging settlers in the settlements bordering Gaza to stay in shelters, while 10 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the area.

