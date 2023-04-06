Israeli occupation raids Al-Aqsa again, assaults worshippers

Posted on by martyrashrakat

5 Apr 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation forces once again raid Al-Aqsa Mosque and assault the worshippers there amidst the holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli occupation forces once more raided on Wednesday night Al-Aqsa Mosque, marking the second day in a row for such a raid, assaulting the worshippers and the Palestinians stationed at the holy site as part of the religious rite of Itikaf, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported Wednesday.

The Israeli occupation forces brutally assaulted the Palestinians, using rubber bullets and smoke grenades against the unarmed worshippers, the correspondent added.

The Israeli occupation forces chased down the Palestinian worshippers and assaulted them in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

🔴Happening now | Israeli occupation forces are brutally assaulting Palestinian worshipers in #AlAqsaMosque for the second night in a row. #Palestine #AlAqsaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/SM2gyvL7oe — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 5, 2023

Footage also showed the worshippers chanting in support of occupied Palestine from Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Furthermore, the Israeli occupation forces surrounded Al-Qibli prayer hall in a bid to prevent the Palestinians stationed there from sleeping in the holy mosque.

The Israeli occupation forces are stationed at Lions Gate and are preventing Palestinians from entering the Old City and Al-Aqsa Mosque, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

Moreover, the Palestinian worshippers shut the doors to Al-Qibli prayer hall after the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Aqsa compound.

Watch | Israeli occupation forces terrorize and forcefully expel Palestinian women and children from occupied #AlQuds. pic.twitter.com/H7sMv2IivZ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 5, 2023

There were protests all over occupied Palestine in support of Al-Aqsa and the Palestinians stationed there in several areas in occupied Palestine. The IOF assaulted Palestinians who were marching in Umm Al-Fahm after having taken to the streets in condemnation the Israeli occupation’s crimes against Al-Aqsa and the Palestinians.

The demonstrators raised banners expressing their solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and those secluding themselves in it, while the occupation forces suppressed the rally and beat the participants, confiscated their banners, and arrested a Palestinian girl.

Simultaneously, similar marches took place in separate areas of the 48 territories, occupied Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, night confusion activities kicked off, and Palestinians detonated sound grenades near Khan Yunis and east of Gaza in solidarity with the people in occupied Al-Quds, an Al Mayadeen correspondent reported.

Images were shared on social media showing mass rallies in the Jabaliya camp north of Gaza in solidarity with Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians stationed in the holy site.

The Israeli occupation forces on Wednesday dawn raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds and assaulted the Palestinians who are stationed there as part of the religious practice of Itikaf, which is highly prevalent during the holy month of Ramadan.

In light of the raid, Palestinian media said injuries had been recorded in Al-Qibli prayer hall of Al-Aqsa, with there being calls for medics to be sent to the holy site.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that scores of injuries were recorded, with numerous signs of beating and rubber bullet wounds being found on the victims’ bodies, outside of Al-Aqsa compound. The emergency service also reported that two injuries were transported to nearby hospitals due to their severity.

