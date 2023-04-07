Nasrallah’s Meeting with Hamas Command More Significant than Israeli Security Cabinet Session: Zionist Circles

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 7, 2023

Following up the latest developments on borders with Lebanon and Gaza, the Zionist circles mourned the Israeli deterrence power and expressed sorrow over the deteriorating conditions of the occupation entity in face of the axis of resistance.

The Israeli circles described the axis of resistance as active, noting that the Zionist government has been committing mistakes utilized by the enemies of the Zionist entity.

The military reporter of Channel 12, Nir Devori, said that the same scenario of limited responses is repeated, highlighting the Israeli fight on multiple fronts.

Yaov Limor, a military analyst, warned against the threats posed by the “active” axis of resistance from Tehran through Gaza, stressing that the Israeli deterrence power has eroded.

The Zionist circles also compared between the confused and clumsy performance of the Israeli security cabinet and the important decisions taken during a meeting between Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah and Hamas command.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

