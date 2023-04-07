Palestinian Resistance Strikes ‘Painfully’: Shooting Kills 3 Israelis, Seriously Injures Another

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 7, 2023

Scene of the shooting in Jordan Valley (Friday, April 7, 2023).

Three Israelis were killed and another was seriously hurt on Friday in a West Bank shooting described by Israeli media as “painful”.

Israeli media reported that three Israeli women were shot in a drive-by-shooting attack in the Jordan Valley region.

Two succumbed to their wounds, Israeli officials confirmed, while the third was in critical condition. Later on, Zionist media indicated that the third settler also died.

Ynet reported that the car which was hit by bullets had lost control and crashed and hit another vehicle on the road, citing emergency teams.

The Israelis were shot in their vehicle near the Hamra Junction i24News reported. It quoted eyewitnesses as saying that one of the two attackers approached the vehicle after the initial salvo that left the women hurt and fired at a point-blank range.

Israeli occupation military confirmed that the incident represents a “terrorist attack” and said they launched a manhunt after the attacker, who apparently fled on foot.

After the shooting, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai called on licensed gun Israeli owners to carry them.

Resistance movements hailed the operation, stressing that it comes as a natural response to the continuous Israeli aggression against Palestinian people in Al-Aqsa.

Hamas spokesman in Al-Quds Mohammad Hamade said the shooting proves the resistance’s swift response to Israeli crimes and its capability to hit sensitive security targets across the Zionist entity.

Tensions are on the rise across the Zionist entity as Palestinian people are determined to go ahead with all forms of resistance against the Israeli occupation.

Friday’s attack attack comes few hours after Israeli occupation struck Gaza and Lebanon and went ahead with its aggression in Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds.

Source: Israeli media

