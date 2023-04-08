Israel bombs Lebanon and Gaza in response to daring resistance attack

Posted on by indigoblue76

April 07 2023

As Israel reportedly dropped ’50 tons’ of explosives on the besieged Gaza Strip, dozens of rockets were launched by the resistance towards adjacent settlements

By News Desk

Israel launched overnight airstrikes targeting several locations in southern Lebanon and the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday 7 April, in retaliation for rocket attacks launched from Lebanese territory that hit several Israeli settlements on Thursday morning.

Sources in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre say three loud explosions were heard at dawn on Friday near the Rashidieh camp for Palestinian refugees.

BREAKING NEWS: First footage of Israeli airstrikes near the Rashidieh refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon pic.twitter.com/prEb1BRLqY — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 7, 2023

While the Israeli army claims the attack hit “terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas,” local reports say the missiles hit a banana plantation causing no material damage or casualties.

At the same time, Israeli jets conducted an indiscriminate blitz of the besieged Gaza Strip, dropping at least “50 tons of bombs” on alleged Hamas sites, according to an Israeli army spokesman.

BREAKING NEWS: Israel launches fresh airstrikes on Gaza pic.twitter.com/VA0squoDVD — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) April 7, 2023

The attack on what many consider to be the world’s largest open-air prison caused damage to dozens of civilian homes, agricultural land, and to the Al-Durrah Children’s Hospital in Gaza City, according to WAFA news agency.

In response to the blitz, the resistance in Gaza fired at least 44 rockets targeting adjacent Israeli settlements. No casualties were reported.

Israel’s overnight attack on Lebanon and Gaza was launched in response to a daring rocket attack launched by the Palestinian resistance on Thursday morning from southern Lebanon against northern Israeli settlements.

Early on Friday, the Lebanese army claimed to have found “several rockets prepared for launch” in a field in southern Lebanon.

Thursday’s resistance attack was set off by Israel’s brutal assault of Palestinian worshippers observing Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

Speaking from Beirut, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said on Thursday that the Palestinian resistance “will not sit with their arms crossed” in the face of Israeli “aggression” against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Similarly, the Secretary General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, warned that: “The resistance front has a high number of long-range missiles in its arsenal; but it is not using them at the moment.”

“One of the options that resistance fighters would take in case the Zionists commit a folly would be the launch of a significant number of ballistic missiles at sensitive Israeli centers,” Nasrallah stressed.

In response to Thursday’s attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting of the security cabinet, during which he said that Israel “will hit back at our enemies, and they will pay the price for every act of aggression.”

“Our enemies will learn again that during times that we are tested, Israeli citizens stand together united,” the Israeli premier said.

Hebrew media reported on Friday morning that “the army will not resume its bombing if new attacks do not occur from Gaza and Lebanon,” as security restrictions were lifted on Israeli settlers living in towns close to the border with the Gaza Strip.

