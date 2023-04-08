Jenin Battalion Confronts Occupation Forces amid Clashes in West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 8, 2023

Violent confrontations erupted between Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation forces in several cities across the occupied West Bank, including Jenin, Beit Lahm, and Nablus. In response to the unrest, the IOF fired stun grenades at citizens near the al-Hamra checkpoint in the Jordan Valley and detained Palestinian civilians.

According to Palestinian media, the resistance fighters targeted the occupation forces in the town of Burqin, resulting in one civilian sustaining a gunshot wound. The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades confirmed their involvement in the armed clashes, declaring their fight against the Israeli occupation forces.

In another incident, clashes erupted on Friday evening in the town of Taqu’a, southeast of Beit Lahm, prompting the IOF to respond with force. The al-Hamra checkpoint witnessed a tense situation, with the deployment of occupation forces and the closure of the barrier, causing significant disruption for civilians on both sides.

Source: Israeli and Palestinian media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

