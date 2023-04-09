Following Killing of Two Jewish Settlers in Jordan Valley, a Palestinian Attack Targets Tel Aviv

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 7, 2023

One was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting and car-ramming attack near the Tel Aviv beach. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

One was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting and car-ramming attack near the Tel Aviv beach on Friday.

The attacker, believed to be a Palestinian named Yousef Abu Jaber, is reportedly in a serious condition. It is not clear, however, if Abu Jaber is responsible for both attacks, as news emerging from Israeli media is conflicting.

According to Israeli Channel 14, a gunman opened fire in Tel Aviv killing one and injuring two others. In a separate operation, a car-ramming attack led to the wounding of other Israelis.

Following the latest operations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israeli police to enlist all reserve units in the border guards and to recruit additional forces to confront what he called the wave of terrorism.

⚡️6 injuries, including two serious ones, in Tel Aviv in a double operation pic.twitter.com/VQ7DJfUjDF — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) April 7, 2023

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that the commander of the border guards has already summoned four additional units, to be added to the current six units in operation.

Earlier in the day, Israel said that two settlers were killed and a third was seriously wounded in an attack in the Hamra area, east of the town of Tubas, in the Jordan Valley (northwest of the occupied West Bank).

These events followed a very intense day that saw the firing of rockets from both Gaza and South Lebanon towards Israel. Consequently, the Israeli military bombed many targets in Gaza and Lebanon.

Palestinian Resistance groups say that firing rockets was a retaliation to the Israeli raids against Al-Aqsa Mosque starting on Wednesday, leading to the wounding of many Palestinians and the arrest of hundreds.

Some analysts in both Israel and Palestine say that the Israeli violence in Jerusalem was intended to create a distraction from Netanyahu’s biggest political crisis in years, where hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been protesting measures taken by Israel’s rightwing government coalition.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

