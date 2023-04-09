Israeli media: 3 rockets were fired from Syria toward Golan area

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

8 Apr 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation forces say two rockets were fired from Syria towards the Golan heights and “fell in open areas”

Israeli soldiers enter a military vehicle at a position along the concrete border fence with southern Lebanon, on April 6, 2023 (AFP)

The Israeli occupation forces say two rockets were fired from Syria towards the Golan heights and “fell in open areas”. However, Israeli media then followed up by announcing that three rockets were fired from Syria toward the Golan area.

The Israeli occupation forces activated alarm sirens in the south of the Golan Heights following an explosion that was heard in the vicinity.

In turn, the military correspondent of Channel 12 speculated that “We will witness, in the coming hours, an Israeli response to the rocket launches from Syria.”

Likewise, some occupation media experts expressed their dissatisfaction with the development of events in more than one area in and around Palestine and Syria.

Moreover, Israeli media reported that the occupation forces began sending reinforcements to northern Palestine, following the ongoing developments in the region.

The military spokesman for the Al-Quds Brigades, Abu Hamza, affirmed at Friday dawn that “the Resistance today translates its pledge to occupied Al-Quds and its people and continues its blessed response to the aggression.”

Abu Hamza added that the resistance confirms that “the sword of Al-Quds will remain wielded in all arenas,” stressing that “Jihad continues without retreat.”

Al-Quds Brigades’ military media published a video titled “Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line.”

The Palestinian Resistance had fired several missiles at the Israeli occupation settlements in the envelope of Gaza in response to the Israeli aggression against the Strip.

Earlier, the Joint Room of the Palestinian Resistance factions confirmed its readiness to respond to any aggression that the Israeli occupation would carry out against Gaza.

“We affirm the readiness of the resistance to confront and respond with all force to any aggression, and to defend our people in all their places of existence,” the Joint Room underlined in a statement, in light of the Israeli occupation’s threats against the resistance and the people in the Gaza Strip.

The Resistance factions warned the Israeli occupation against attacking the Palestinian people, calling on “the criminal enemy to stop its savage aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque” and the worshipers stationed inside it, and to “stop the farce of exporting its internal crises towards our people and our sanctities.”

