Iran’s Raeisi urges Muslim nations to forge united front against Israel

Sunday, 09 April 2023 6:23 PM [ Last Update: Sunday, 09 April 2023 6:30 PM ]

The combined photo shows Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi (R) and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune. (Photo by president.ir)

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi says Muslim nations should strengthen cooperation and form a united front against Israel to support the Palestinian people.

“Iran and Algeria have close and common positions on regional and global issues, especially on the issue of Palestine and the rights of the oppressed people of this country,” Raeisi said in a phone conversation with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Sunday.

Tensions have been running high since Tuesday night, when dozens of heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

Israeli officers then beat worshipers with batons and riot guns, wounding many, before arresting them.

Within less than 24 hours, the regime’s forces staged a second attack against the Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In response to the Israeli aggression on al-Aqsa, more than 30 rockets were fired towards the occupied territories from southern Lebanon on Thursday, with the occupying regime targeting Gaza and positions of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in Lebanon.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raeisi hailed growing relations between Tehran and Algiers and expressed hope that the two sides would promote relations, particularly in the trade and economic sectors.

The Algerian president, for his part, said the oppressed Palestinian people are suffering from savage acts of the Israeli regime during the holy month of Ramadan.

Tebboune expressed hope that the Palestinian people would be saved from the Zionists’ oppression in cooperation with Muslim countries.

In a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad earlier in the day, Raeisi said the world order is changing in favor of the resistance front and against the global arrogance and the Israeli regime.

“The crimes of this regime (Israel) are a sign of its weakness and desperation and it is proof that the future is bright and promising for the resistance front,” Raeisi added.

