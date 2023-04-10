‘Israel’ Under Missile Attacks from Syria, Response Feeble

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 9, 2023

The Israeli military has launched artillery attacks on Syria after several rockets were fired from Syrian territory towards northern occupied Palestine.

Although the rockets did not cause any damage or casualties, tensions have been escalating on multiple fronts in the region, including in Gaza, Lebanon, occupied East Jerusalem, and the occupied West Bank.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the current situation is dire, as they expressed their lamentations that “we are currently under missile attack from three distinct locations, and the response to these attacks has been feeble.”

Early on Sunday, two rounds of rocket launches from Syria occurred, with three rockets launched in each round.

The first round resulted in one rocket landing in a field in the occupied Golan Heights. The second round triggered sirens in northern occupied Palestine, but no casualties were reported. The Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, claimed responsibility for the rocket launches, according to media outlets.

At present, there has been no response from the Syrian government on the attack.

The Israeli military has confirmed that it launched artillery strikes and a drone against the rocket launchers in Syria.

According to Israeli sources, settlements in the occupied Golan were targeted by several rockets. An Israeli army spokesman confirmed that an alert was activated in the Home Front Command application in open areas near Moshav Metzer.

The Zionist army stated that it monitored the firing of three rocket shells from Syria towards the occupied territories, with one shell crossing the occupied territories and landing in an open area south of the occupied Golan Heights.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army revealed that no interception missiles were fired, adhering to established policy.

In a separate incident, a Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli forces during a confrontation in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s military and the Palestinian health ministry said.

Ahed Salim, 20, was hit in the chest and stomach by live fire in Azzun near Qalqilyah, the ministry said.

Tensions remain high after a car-ramming attack in Tel Aviv on Friday killed an Italian man and injured five other tourists. This attack was followed by a Palestinian man shooting and killing two Israelis and wounding another near an illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

Multiple Fronts

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation was previously targeted with missile barrages last Thursday afternoon from southern Lebanon towards Israeli settlements in northern occupied Palestine, which resulted in three settlers being injured.

The rocket fire from Syria, which was seemingly triggered by Israeli police raids on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, has added to the series of retaliations against the violent practices of the Israeli enemy. The current situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further retaliations on multiple fronts.

Lebanon, for its part, submitted a complaint to the Security Council in condemnation to the Zionist aggression and to oblige the entity to stop its violation of the country’s sovereignty

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in the caretaker government, Abdullah Bou Habib, requested from the Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Jean Murad, to hand over the letter of complaint on behalf of the Lebanese government to both the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council.

In its complaint, Lebanon warned of the seriousness of the recent developments in the region, especially the attack on villages in southern Lebanon, holding “Israel” responsible for the repercussions of any escalation that would blow up the situation on the southern Lebanese borders.

Unprecedented State of Weakness

The occupying entity has been confronted with various acts of exceptional resistance, ranging from rocket attacks launched from Gaza and southern Lebanon to targeted attacks on settlers in the Jordan Valley and other occupied areas, alongside hit-and-run and shooting operations in towns and cities across occupied Palestine.

The entity has long been plagued with persistent internal divisions based on political, class, religious, or racial lines. These have been recurring issues throughout its history of occupation, to which it has managed to adapt and exert control, albeit to a limited extent.

However, the current situation appears to present an unprecedented challenge, characterized by a state of weakness, loss, and hesitation that surpasses any previous circumstance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

