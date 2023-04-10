Sayyed Nasrallah, Haniyeh discuss Palestine developments

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

9 Apr 2023

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah meets with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and the leaders discussed the latest developments in occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meeting with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, in Beirut, Lebanon, June 29, 2021. (AP)

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received on Saturday Hamas the chief of Hamas’s Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, and his deputy, Saleh Al-Arouri, both of whom were heading a Hamas delegation.

Sayyed Nasrallah discussed with the Hamas delegation the latest developments in occupied Palestine and the incidents that were taking place in Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the uptick in resistance in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, Hezbollah’s media relations office said in a statement.

The parties to the meeting discussed the latest regional political developments, as well as the preparedness of the axis of resistance and the coordination and cooperation of all of its members in the face of the latest challenges.

The meeting comes in light of tensions in Al-Aqsa Mosque over the continuous Israeli raids against it, as well as the brutalization of Palestinians stationing themselves in the holy site.

The Israeli occupation forces on Sunday turned the courtyards of Al-Aqsa mosque into military barracks in a bid to provide protection for the illegal settlers storming the Muslim holy site on the fourth day of Passover.

The Islamic Endowments Department in Al-Quds said scores of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in Groups from the Moroccan Gate, adding that they carried out provocative tours and performed some rites under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

Occupied Al-Quds has witnessed stark tensions since the onset of the week, which kicked off with the Israeli occupation raiding the holy site and assaulting the Palestinians who are stationed there as part of the religious practice of Itikaf.

The IOF’s provocations sent settlers into a frenzy, with Israeli media reporting that the current situation resembled the time leading up to the Seif Al-Quds battle, adding that “an incident in Al-Aqsa can also be dragged into a wide confrontation” this time.

The first round of aggression spurred up a week of Israeli violence and Palestinian confrontation that spread all over the occupied state in various forms, from rallies to resistance operations.

The raids have drawn international condemnation and sparked concerns within the Israeli occupation about the severity of the security situation and how the occupation’s actions were backfiring.

