Al-Aqsa Provocations Proceed as Resistance Heroically Confronts Israeli Raids in West Bank

Palestinian resistance fighters were on Monday confronting Israeli raids in Nablus and near Jericho in the West Bank, as provocative incursions by Zionist settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque proceeded.
A Palestinian youth was martyred and several others were injured as Israeli occupation forces raided Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho.
The Israeli raid prompted fierce clashes with Palestinians who rushed to defend the camp.
Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian, named Abdul Rahman Akouba, was arrested and several Palestinians were wounded during the raid.
Israeli occupation military said troops came under fire by Palestinian fighters as they were exiting the city, The Times of Israel reported, adding that two military vehicles were hit.
Meanwhile, groups of Zionist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem), guarded by Israeli occupation forces.
So far, more than 1,500 Zionist settlers stormed the holy compound, Al-Qastal Palestinian media outlet reported.
Overnight, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian women at the holy Mosque, forcing them to leave the compound.
On the other hand, hundreds of IOF-backed Israeli settlers blocked Route 60, the main north-south road for Palestinian traffic in the occupied West Bank, near the town of Huwwara in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as well as five other Israeli ministers joined the settlers in a provocation to Palestinian people.
Settlers stomrs Jabal Sbeih near Nablus, with occupation forces firing tear gas at residents of Palestinian town of Beita.
Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 56 Palestinians suffocated from tear gas.
Earlier on Sunday, Head of the Hamas politburo Ismail Hnaiyeh wrapped his visit to Lebanon, where he met Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah. The two leaders voiced readiness of the Axis of Resistance to confront Israeli aggression in Palestine with all means.
Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)
