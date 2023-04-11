Al-Aqsa Provocations Proceed as Resistance Heroically Confronts Israeli Raids in West Bank

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 10, 2023

Israeli vehicle near Aqbat Jabr camp during a raid by occupation forces (Monday, April 10, 2023).

Palestinian resistance fighters were on Monday confronting Israeli raids in Nablus and near Jericho in the West Bank, as provocative incursions by Zionist settlers at Al-Aqsa Mosque proceeded.

A Palestinian youth was martyred and several others were injured as Israeli occupation forces raided Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, southwest of Jericho.

The Israeli raid prompted fierce clashes with Palestinians who rushed to defend the camp.

Update: lsraeli occupation forces kill a Palestinian youth in Aqbat Jarb camp. pic.twitter.com/OBE9rpmCad — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) April 10, 2023 The latest Israeli offensive took the number of Palestinians martyred by Israeli fire since start of 2023 to more than 95.

Elsewhere in Nablus, an Israeli officer and a soldier were injured as Palestinian resistance repelled a pre-dawn raid in the northern West Bank city, Israeli media reported.

Nablus-based Lions’ Den resistance group announced its fighters engaged in a clash with occupation forces who raided the city.

بالفيديو والصور| إصابات واعتقالات خلال اشتباكات مسلحة مع الاحتلال في #نابلس و #الخليل



التفاصيل: https://t.co/gwer9YFqya — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) April 10, 2023

Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian, named Abdul Rahman Akouba, was arrested and several Palestinians were wounded during the raid.

Israeli occupation military said troops came under fire by Palestinian fighters as they were exiting the city, The Times of Israel reported, adding that two military vehicles were hit.

Meanwhile, groups of Zionist settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem), guarded by Israeli occupation forces.

So far, more than 1,500 Zionist settlers stormed the holy compound, Al-Qastal Palestinian media outlet reported.

Overnight, Israeli occupation forces attacked Palestinian women at the holy Mosque, forcing them to leave the compound.

On the other hand, hundreds of IOF-backed Israeli settlers blocked Route 60, the main north-south road for Palestinian traffic in the occupied West Bank, near the town of Huwwara in the occupied West Bank.

Hundreds of IOF-guarded Israeli settlers block Route 60, the main north-south road for Palestinian traffic in the occupied West Bank, near the town of Huwwara in the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/QsXex3ZgnG — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 10, 2023

Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich and so-called National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as well as five other Israeli ministers joined the settlers in a provocation to Palestinian people.

Settlers stomrs Jabal Sbeih near Nablus, with occupation forces firing tear gas at residents of Palestinian town of Beita.

Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 56 Palestinians suffocated from tear gas.

Earlier on Sunday, Head of the Hamas politburo Ismail Hnaiyeh wrapped his visit to Lebanon, where he met Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah. The two leaders voiced readiness of the Axis of Resistance to confront Israeli aggression in Palestine with all means.

Source: Palestinian and Israeli media (translated and edited by Al-Manar English Website)

