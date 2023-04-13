Iraq’s Abdul-Mahdi Meets Islamic Jihad Leader: Iraq an Integral Part in the Palestinian Struggle

Former Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, welcomes the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhala, on Thursday April 13, 2023.

Former Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, extended a warm welcome on Thursday to the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhala, during his visit to Baghdad.

Abdul-Mahdi affirmed that Iraq, comprising the government and its people, represents an integral part of the heroic Palestinian struggle, playing a pivotal role in consolidating endeavors to liberate Palestine’s occupied lands, encompassing the region from the river to the sea.

He underscored the importance of resisting the nefarious plans of the Israeli usurping entity in Al-Aqsa, the odious apartheid regime, and putting an end to the intolerable occupation, settlement policies, displacement, daily killing, collective punishment, and normalization policies.

In turn, Al-Nakhala and his accompanying delegation briefed the former Iraqi Prime Minister on the latest developments in the Palestinian, regional, and international spheres.

The meeting was marked by an atmosphere of optimism, stemming from the positive strides made at both the jihadist and political levels in Palestine and the region, as well as the progress achieved by the Palestinian cause worldwide, despite the manifold challenges and the adversarial ferocity encountered.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

