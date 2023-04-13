Israeli army baffled by PM allegation of having attacked Hezbollah: Report

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

April 11 2023

Polls show support for Netanyahu and his far-right coalition government has plummeted in recent weeks

The Israeli army was taken aback by the allegations of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on 10 April that cross-border attacks on Lebanon last week targeted Hezbollah positions.

“In the attacks on Lebanon, in addition to the positions of Hamas, we also targeted the positions of Hezbollah in Lebanon,” the Israeli premier said during a news conference on Monday.

According to Yossi Yehoshua, the military affairs commentator for Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, “The army was very surprised to hear Netanyahu say that Hezbollah’s infrastructure was attacked in Lebanon,” as Tel Aviv took great care to only hit alleged Hamas targets.

Netanyahu’s sham allegation came during a press conference in which he also backpedaled on his decision to sack Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

“I’ve decided to put our differences behind us,” the embattled premier said about Gallant.

Earlier in his speech, Netanyahu took aim at the opposition led by former prime minister Yair Lapid, blaming him for the multiple crises gripping Israel.

“Our country is under a terrorist assault … [But it] did not start now. Under the previous government, the number of terror attacks doubled,” Netanyahu said before accusing Lapid and his officials of “showing weakness” and “emboldening Israel’s enemies.”

In particular, the premier pointed to the maritime border demarcation deal signed with the Lebanese government last year under US mediation, claiming that the agreement had instead been signed with Hezbollah “without getting anything in return.”

Netanyahu also blasted Israeli citizens and army reservists who took to the streets en masse to protest against his judicial overhaul plan, saying, “When you declare that the State of Israel is collapsing, how do you think our enemies interpret this?”

Monday’s speech came just hours after Israel’s Channel 13 released poll results showing that support for Netanyahu’s Likud party has nosedived.

According to the survey, more than two-thirds of voters disapproved of Netanyahu’s performance in office. If elections were held today, Likud would lose more than a third of its seats in the Knesset.

