Sayyed Nasrallah: Supporting Armed Resistance in West Bank is a Priority

April 13, 2023

The Al-Quds Tribune event, which convenes the leaders of the Resistance Axis movements in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, and Bahrain, has commenced on Thursday with resounding zeal.

This annual affair, held on the momentous occasion of International Al-Quds Day, transpires amidst the backdrop of ongoing and wide-reaching events unfurling in the occupied Palestinian territories, punctuated by a brazen Zionist endeavor to commandeer and Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This gathering of eminent and valiant leaders serves as a powerful testament to the unity that pervades the arenas of resistance throughout the Islamic world, as well as to the nation’s steadfast readiness to expend all that is dear and precious to safeguard its sacred domains and thwart the pernicious schemes of Zionist Judaization.

Assembled in solidarity, these leaders avow to hold steadfast to their cause, unyielding in their determination to fight until liberation is secured, and to establish a bright future replete with freedom, dignity, and justice for all.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed that marking Al-Quds Day is part of the battle aimed at liberating the entire Palestine from the Israeli occupation.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that, year after year, it is reaffirmed that that marking International Quds Day, which was declared by Imam Khomeini more than 40 years ago and confirmed by Imam Khamenei, is an essential and real part of the great battle that our nation and people have waged in order to liberate Jerusalem and Palestine, all of Palestine.

The axis of resistance and all its components–states, movements, and people have been always at the forefront of the battle.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed that, every year on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, all minds, hearts, wills, feelings, arenas, squares, fronts, fists, forearms, platforms, voices, throats, and pens converge on the centrality of Al-Quds and its cause as well as the project to restore it from the clutches of the occupation.

His eminence highlighted the importance of taking into consideration all the annual developments in the occupation entity, the region as well as the whole world, considering that all those developments serve the resistance battle against the Israeli occupation and the US hegemony.

Sayyed Nasrallah said that, internationally, the world is moving steadily towards a multipolar world order, which ends the hegemony of the one pole, represented by the United States of America, the absolute protector of the Zionist entity

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted also the latest developments of the confrontation in Ukraine, the conflict between Russia and NATO as well as USA, the escalating tensions between China and the United States of America, and the European confusion in this regard.

Regionally, Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the importance of the Iranian-Saudi agreement in China, stressing that it reflects the failure of terrorist schemes and the tendency to maintain calm and run dialogues to resolve differences.

Hezbollah Secretary General also noted that the latest regional developments block all the sedition ways which harm the Umma and serve the Zionist schemes, maintaining that the restored contacts between some Arab countries and Syria would negatively affect the normalization path and the Israeli plot to establish an Arab axis to confront the axis of resistance.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah has been tracking the Zionist crises for several years, adding that the extent of differences and divisions in the occupation entity is unprecedented since 1948.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the escalating armed resistance in the West Bank, the popular support to the resistance fighters inside and outside Palestine, the youths participation in the clashes with the Zionst occupation forces, the Palestinian persistence and insistence versus the Zionist confusion and fear, and the growing capabilities of the resistance in the Gaza have maintained the fraternity of victory.

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded his address by reiterating he importance of militarily supporting the Palestinian resistance in West Bank which comprises Al-Quds shield and protects the Islamic and Christian sanctities in the Holy City.

Hezbollah Secretray General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah

The Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, delivered a powerful speech during the annual ‘Tribune of Al-Quds’ activity, highlighting the significance of International Al-Quds Day.

“Quds Day summarizes history, abbreviates geography, and becomes the title of the rise of a nation that possesses absolute certainty of victory and the liberation of Palestine, Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and its mosque (Al-Aqsa),” he proclaimed.

Al-Nakhalah expressed his concern over the continued oppression and bloodshed in Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa mosque. He emphasized that the Zionist invaders are constantly trampling on everything that is sacred to the Palestinian people. Furthermore, he called on the Arab and Muslim nations to recognize the reality of the situation and join the resistance against the usurping regime of Israel.

“On Quds Day, here are the arenas of resistance confirming their presence and support for the Palestinian people and resistance,” Al-Nakhalah stated. He expressed his confidence that the resistance will continue to raise its flag everywhere and that the Palestinian people will remain steadfast in their struggle for freedom.

He concluded by affirming the unwavering commitment to unity “as a nation with a unified message, and we declare that Al-Quds is our symbol of determination and resilience.” “We vow to continue our fight for liberation until victory is achieved, and Al-Quds remains the beacon of hope for our cause,” he ended up saying.

Islamic Jihad Chief Ziad Nakhala

In his address at the annual Al-Quds Tribune event on the occasion of International Al-Quds Day, Archbishop Atallah Hanna of the Greek Orthodox Church emphasized that Al-Quds is a trust in the necks of all people. He asserted that unity among Palestinians is a powerful force, and that they will remain united in this holy city, regardless of religious differences.

The Archbishop further denounced the conspiracy of those who storm Al-Aqsa and seek to violate its sanctities, be they Islamic or Christian, and emphasized that the occupation seeks to uproot and alienate the Palestinian people and obliterate the features of the city. Nevertheless, Archbishop Hanna reiterated that the occupation will not succeed in its plans because the Palestinian people will remain steadfast in their defence of their rights and principles.

“Jerusalem is the symbol of the unity of Christian and Muslim sons who coexist in the city, and it represents a crucial address for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Archbishop Hanna issued an appeal to all Christian and Muslim religious authorities for the need of interaction, cooperation, and consultation to preserve the sanctity of Jerusalem, which is the cradle of their shared history, heritage, and identity. He stressed that Al-Quds Day is an opportunity to remind everyone of their responsibilities towards Al-Quds, the city that awaits the return of the Palestinian people, so that it can once again become the capital of Palestine and a destination for free people everywhere. “Despite the conspiracies and the ambitions of the occupation, the Palestinian people remain determined to remain in their homeland, defending their sacred part of the world in the name of the entire nation.”

Archbishop Atallah Hanna of the Greek Orthodox Church

For his part, the esteemed Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, renowned preacher of the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasized the importance of Jerusalem in our daily lives, stressing that it must be firmly rooted in our hearts, souls, and minds at all times.

Speaking at the annual “Al-Quds Tribune” event, commemorating the momentous occasion of International Al-Quds Day, Sheikh Sabri emphasized that Jerusalem is not only the axis of Palestine but also the focal point of the Islamic world. He further expounded that the cause of Al-Quds is an unyielding and indelible one, an issue that will persist as long as there are individuals who believe in it and hold it as the center of their aspirations.

Sheikh Ekrima Sabri

Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim emphasized the significance of International Al-Quds Day and its potential to bring the nation together on the truth, righteousness, and piety. He stressed the importance of uniting behind the noble mosques of Al-Aqsa and the Holy Mosque, which attract the hearts of the nation and hold a connection to the missionary role of the Messenger of God and Islam. Sheikh Qassim noted that the issue of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Quds, and Palestine is not only an issue for Muslims but also an issue for all of humanity.

Despite the political troubles faced by the Bahraini people, Sheikh Qassim affirmed that Islam and the Islamic countries hold a significant position in the mentality, psyche, and will of the people, and they remain committed to supporting the truth and justice of every cause of Islam, Muslims, and their lands. Sheikh Qassim expressed his greetings and support to the resistance youth in the West Bank and Al-Quds and all resistance fighters on behalf of Palestine, Al-Quds, and Al-Aqsa. He stated that the entire nation that is sincere with them will support them along the line as long as life lasts.

Sheikh Isa Qassem

Source: Al-Manar English Website

