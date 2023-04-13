Sayyed Safieddine: Axis of Resistance Has Unified Capabilities to Engage in Major Confrontation with ‘Israel’

 April 12, 2023

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed on Wednesday that the axis of resistance has unified its capabilities to engage in the major confrontation with the Israeli enemy.

Addressing “Al-Quds Shield” conference in Beirut, Sayyed Safieddine emphasized that the target is the demise of ‘Isael’ whose officials, consequently, started reflecting pessimism and losing temper.

His eminence indicated that the rulers’ policies have driven people away from the resistance project, adding that this allowed the Israeli enemy to exercise oppression without any limit.

Sayyed Safieddine warned Netanyahu that all the components of the axis of resistance would respond to any Israeli folly.

Sayyed Safieddine said, “As the West Bank is the Shield of al-Quds, we, all the resistance fighters, are the shield of the West Bank, al-Quds, and our people in Palestine and the Ummah to eradicate this entity.”

Sayyed Safieddine highlighted the role of the Islamic Republic since the Revolution emerged victorious in 1979 in supporting the Palestinian cause and shaking the pillars of the occupation entity despite all the high costs.

Sayyed Safieddine indicated that Imam Khomeni set Al-Quds International Day as being for all Muslims and free people across the world, not just the Palestinians.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

