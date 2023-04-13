Syrian FM makes landmark visit to Saudi Arabia

Posted on by martyrashrakat

April 12 2023

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud

(Photo Credit: Saudi Press Agency)

The end of Syria’s regional isolation nears more than ten years after Washington’s war on the country

ByNews Desk

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, 12 April, in a major signal that Syria’s decade-long regional isolation is nearing an end, Reuters reported.

Mekdad and his delegation landed in the city of Jeddah on the Red Sea following an invitation from his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, according to Syrian state media SANA.

Mekdad’s visit is the first by a senior Syrian diplomat to Saudi Arabia since the start of the US-backed war on Syria that began in 2011. Saudi Arabia played a key role in the covert war at the behest of Washington, which spent billions as part of the CIA’s Operation Timber Sycamore to topple the Syrian government.

Riyadh has recently distanced itself from Washington, however, and reached an agreement with Damascus to re-establish ties and reopen their embassies.

“(The two ministers) will hold a session of talks on efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves the unity, security, and stability of Syria,” a Saudi Foreign Ministry statement said.

Facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and humanitarian access will also be discussed by Mekdad and bin Farhan.

Mekdad’s visit came two days before Saudi Arabia hosts another meeting of regional foreign ministers that will discuss Syria’s return to the Arab League.

Foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait will meet Friday in Jeddah as well.

Saudi Arabia has also invited Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to the Arab League summit in Riyadh scheduled for 19 May.

Syria and Tunisia also agreed to reopen their respective embassies, the two countries said on Wednesday.

The Arab world’s effort to restore relations with Syria follows the landmark deal brokered by China between historic rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia. The deal ends a seven-year rift and restores diplomatic ties – in a powerful display of Beijing’s growing influence in West Asia.

Keywords

Faisal MekdadPrince Faisal bin Farhan Al SaudSaudi-Syria relationsUS war on Syria

April 12, 2023

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan hosting Syrian counterpart Faisal Mikdad

At the invitation of Prince Faisal bin Farhan Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Faisal Mikdad and the accompanying delegation have arrived to the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on a working visit to discuss bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Walid Al-Khuraiji and a number of diplomats received Minister Mikdad and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at Jeddah Airport.

Gulf Cooperation Council is set to mull on Friday Syria’s return to Arab League: Saudi media announced Tuesday.

Mikdad is also set to visit Tunisia on Monday to overlook the reopening of the Syrian embassy and bolster ties with the North African Arab state.

Source: Al-Manar Website and SANA

Saudi Arabia | Al-Miqdad arrives in Jeddah on a working visit at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Bin Farhan

Accelerating Arab momentum around Damascus

Saudi Arabia | Al-Miqdad arrives in Jeddah on a working visit at the invitation of his Saudi counterpart, Bin Farhan

Nations Game | Uniting the fronts against the occupation

Palestinian youths chanting for Jerusalem in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

